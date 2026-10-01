Eagles Sign 30-Tackle Giants Castoff Before Rams Week 4 Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are refocused on the Los Angeles Rams after their 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Philly has struggled on offense, with scoring and three turnovers in the loss to the Bears. Their defense hasn’t been much better, struggling with tackles and having to rotate safeties while they figure out a starter.

Going into the week, the Eagles also had injury concerns, with over 10 players listed on their first injury report. It appears Philly has lost a player to injury and found a replacement. They turned to a former New York Giants linebacker to resolve the issue.

Philadelphia Eagles Add Former Giant After Latest Injury

The Eagles announced on social media that they have made two moves before their showdown with the Rams. They are making some shifts at the linebacker position.

“We have placed LB Chance Campbell on the Practice Squad Injured List and signed LB Anfernee Orji to the practice squad.”

Orji was an undrafted free agent for the New Orleans Saints in 2023 and 2024. He recently spent time with the Giants during training camp this year but did not make the team. In 16 games with 2 starts, he has racked up 30 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

Eagles Turn to Former Giants LB for Depth Help

Campbell was a training camp favorite of Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. During camp, Fangio praised Campbell’s ability but said he needed to stay healthy.

It’s a tough break for a player who had a solid preseason and was on the practice squad. Now the Eagles turn to Orji to fill in, but he most likely won’t see playing time.

If Orji makes the 53-man roster, it could mean something went wrong with injuries. One player to monitor at linebacker is Zack Baun, who is in concussion protocol. With it being a short week for the Eagles, Baun might miss the Rams game.

The Eagles may still be okay at linebacker, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. likely replacing Baun if that happens. Trotter would join Jihaad Campbell, who leads the Eagles in tackles but has faced questions about his pass coverage skills.

Philly’s defense already has plenty of questions, so injuries are the last thing they need. Even on the practice squad, this defensive unit has some issues to work through.

This is a big week for the Eagles to prove they can bounce back and beat a Super Bowl-contending team. If the Eagles’ defense improves and returns to being the elite unit it has been, it will be in a good position for the rest of the season.