Philadelphia Eagles Sign Ex-Cowboys RB With ‘Maturity Issues’

That’s 1 way to stick it to your old team.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue’s unemployment didn’t last long as he found a new team just 1 day after the 2025 draft pick was released as part of the 53-man roster cutdown.

“Former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue, released Sunday, is signing with the Eagles practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

“Update: Jaydon Blue is joining the Eagles practice squad,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account.

“Eagles are signing former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue to their practice squad,” Eagles reporter Victor Williams wrote on his official X account. “2025 fifth-round pick stays in the division.”

Play

Maturity Issues Dogged Jaydon Blue With Cowboys

The Cowboys’ patience with Blue and his maturity issues had clearly worn thin by the time of his release.

“Brian Schottenheimer made it pretty clear they were moving on from Jaydon Blue today,” Locked on Cowboys podcast host Marcus Mosher wrote on his official x account on Monday. “I think everyone in that building was tired of him.”

It was a continual issue for Blue, who ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Last July, Blue, a 2025 5th-round pick, was being talked about as a possible starter in the NFL’s most high-octane offenses.

By October, Blue was an afterthought, or worse, a joke to those in and around the franchise, thanks to his own actions, and he only played in 5 games as a rookie with just 138 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

ESPN’s Todd Archer put Blue on his list of Cowboys with the most to prove in OTAs.

“His rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games,” Archer wrote in May. “There were questions of maturity and trust for last year’s fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season. Blue played only 78 snaps; 33 came in the finale versus the New York Giants. He finished the season with 129 yards on 38 carries, a touchdown, and one reception for 5 yards. The Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams to lead the backfield, but the No. 2 running back spot is open with Blue, Davis, and Phil Mafah competing for time. Blue has the speed to be a playmaker. Many coaches believe players make their biggest jump between their rookie and second seasons. The Cowboys hope that’s the case for Blue.”

Jaydon Blue Called NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Blue the NFL’s best “bargain” free agent running back following the disappointment of getting cut, with the top teams who might be in the market as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

“Jaydon Blue, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys, doesn’t have much of an NFL resume,” Knox wrote on August 31. “What he does have is a lot of untapped potential. While Blue appeared in only five games as a rookie, he recorded 1,098 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry at Texas in 2024.”