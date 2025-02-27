Eagles Urged to Target 4-Time All-Pro DE at $20 Million Price Tag

The Philadelphia Eagles defense, under the guidance of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, has solidified its reputation as one of the NFL’s most formidable units.

The team’s defensive prowess was on full display in its Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where the ‘D’ limited an all-time great (Patrick Mahomes) and a typically high-powered offense to just 22 points.

But the Eagles are likely losing several members of their defensive line, including DT Milton Williams and pass rusher Josh Sweat. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is also likely retiring.

Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice thinks the team may be able to add a disruptive veteran this offseason to replace Sweat and/or Graham.

“The Eagles have repeatedly been linked to Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett, but if the cost to acquire him is too expensive, how about Khalil Mack?” Kempski wrote on February 26, before listing the reasons Mack may be a solid option for Philly.

Should Philadelphia Eagles Sign Khalil Mack This Offseason?

“In a way, Mack’s game kind of mirrors Brandon Graham’s, but with all due respect to BG, Mack was gifted with more explosiveness,” Kempski added. “Even after a down year, Mack won’t be cheap. Most projections have him making over $20 million per year. But maybe he’d take a discount to play for the Eagles?”

The 11-year veteran spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. made the playoffs once in that span, and Kempski believes Mack’s desire to win a Super Bowl could be a huge motivator when it comes to where he chooses to sign.

“Mack has already made over $169 million over his NFL career, he has never won a playoff game,” Kempski noted. “His teams have gone 0-5 in the playoffs. The Eagles will be Super Bowl contenders once again in 2025. What’s more important to Mack? A little extra money (relatively speaking, of course), or the chance to play meaningful football?”

A Quick Look at Mack’s Recent Stats

In 2022, his inaugural season with the Chargers, Mack played all 17 games, recording 50 total tackles, 33 solo tackles and 8.0 sacks. He also forced 2 fumbles and recovered 2.

Mack’s performance peaked in 2023. He played all 17 games, amassing 74 total tackles, 57 solo tackles and a career-high 17.0 sacks, which ranked fourth in the NFL. He also forced 5 fumbles and defended 10 passes.

In 2024, Mack continued to be a vital component of the Chargers’ defense, despite a slight dip in statistical output. He played in 16 games, finishing with 39 total tackles (20 solo, 6 for loss) to go with 6.0 sacks. He also forced 2 fumbles, recovered 1, and defended 9 passes. His consistency earned him a ninth Pro Bowl selection. Following the season, Mack contemplated retirement but ultimately decided to return for in 2025, entering free agency for the first time in his career.

There’s Also the Vic Fangio Connection to Consider

Integrating Mack into the Eagles’ defensive scheme would likely go smoothly. Mack’s skills against both the run and the pass would complement Philly’s existing defensive lineup, creating a different dynamic and a more unpredictable front seven.

There’s also Mack’s history with Fangio to consider.

In 2018 when Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears, Fangio served as Chicago’s DC. Fangio seamlessly integrated Mack into the Bears’ defense, where he flourished, recording 12.5 sacks and earning first-team All-Pro honors in his inaugural season in the Windy City.

Mack has also spoken highly of his time under Fangio, describing him as a “mastermind” who has a profound understanding of his players’ strengths.

Could their past together lead to a reunion in Philadelphia? We wouldn’t bet against it.