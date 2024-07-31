Eagles Cut CB to Make Room for Ex-Giants Starter: ‘He Could Win a Roster Spot’

The Philadelphia Eagles have made multiple rosters moves with training camp in full swing. On July 30, the Eagles announced the signing of veteran offensive lineman Nick Gates. In a corresponding move, the team released cornerback Mario Goodrich to make room on the roster.

Goodrich signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent his entire rookie year on the Eagles’ practice squad before getting elevated to the active roster for four games in 2023. The undrafted corner started one of those matchups, finishing with five total tackles.

Gates, 28, is a five-year NFL vet who spent his first four seasons with the New York Giants. He played in 44 games for New York, from 2019 until 2022, starting 29. He spent his 2023 campaign with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 13 games while starting 10.

The addition of Gates promises to give the Eagles some depth on the offensive line, particularly at center, which is Gates’ preferred position. He should be a player to watch moving forward.

“Gates could win a roster spot,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP reported on X. “This isn’t just a camp body signing imo. Backup spots are wide open and his versatility/experience will help him.”

New Philadelphia Eagles OL Nick Gates Adds Depth, Experience to Line

Over his five-year career, Gates has displayed an impressive versatility on the O-line. He has played 1,848 snaps at center, 226 snaps at left guard and 198 at right tackle (stats via Pro Football Focus). He has also taken 77 snaps at right guard.

He has a slightly concerning injury history, however.

Gates suffered a gruesome tibia break in Week 2 of the 2021 season, virtually shattering it, also breaking his fibula at the same time. The multiple fractures coupled with subsequent complications resulted in seven different surgeries to repair the damage.

He managed to recover and has stayed relatively since. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound Gates played 641 offensive snaps (455 pass block) for the Commanders last season, and his play was serviceable enough. He gave up 5.0 sacks, 6 quarterback hits and 10 hurries.

Eagles Getting ‘Take no Crap’ Player in Gates

So, in addition to depth and experience, what are the Eagles getting in Gates? To say Gates is a physical player is putting it mildly:

“Being a leader … I take no crap,” Gates said after signing with Washington in March of 2023, via The Athletic. “Players know what they get when they see me on the field. I think they feel comfortable when I’m on the field, which helps.”

“Nick’s a fiery competitor. You need guys like that on every team,” former Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. told The Athletic about Gates. “And he brings out that edge you need on the offensive line. He can go right up to the line every time — and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

It’s likely Gates will serve as a backup center to Cam Jurgens. He’ll be competing with Dylan McMahon for that role. He could also come into play at guard if injuries hit the O-line.

Projected starter at right guard, Tyler Steen, has been out with an ankle issue. New addition Mekhi Becton has been filling in capably at RG, while Darian Kinnard has also been getting snaps at the position. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out with preseason just around the corner.