Philadelphia Eagles Add ‘Impressive’ Former Draft Pick to Secondary

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a former New England Patriots draft pick to their secondary.

“Eagles have signed CB Isaiah Bolden and released T/G Hollin Pierce,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

“Isaiah Bolden is a former 2023 7th Round pick out of Jackson State by the Patriots,” Eagles Insight wrote on X on Monday. “He was selected at pick 245, just one pick before DT Moro Ojomo.”

Bolden Starred for Prime Time Following Transfer

Bolden, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, started his career at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State, where he starred for former head coach Deion Sanders in 2022 while playing opposite future Heisman Trophy winner and 2025 No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter at the opposite cornerback spot.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Bolden would be a priority free agent after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds.

“Bolden projects as a press-man cornerback with plus size, length and top-end speed,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He lacks the instincts and technique to maintain his feel for routes in off-man and zone coverages, but he might have a chance to utilize his traits effectively in a physical snap-to-whistle cover scheme. He’s light on ball production, but the measurables are impressive. Bolden could get an early ticket to a practice squad to continue his journey.”

Bolden isn’t the 1st cornerback in his family to play in the NFL. His father, Juran Bolden, played 8 seasons in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with another 4 seasons in the CFL for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Injury Left Bolden ‘Immobilized’ in Rookie Year

Bolden suffered an injury during the 2nd preseason game of his rookie year that might have ended some careers.

On August 19, 2023, Bolden lost feeling in his entire body after attempting a tackle against the Green Bay Packers — a game that was suspended following his injury.

From ESPN: “The Patriots and Packers had their preseason game Saturday night suspended early in the fourth quarter after New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden absorbed a hit from a teammate that led to him being immobilized, placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. The Patriots said Bolden had ‘feeling in all his extremities’ but will remain hospitalized in the Green Bay area overnight for observation.”

Bolden was released by the Patriots after the 2024 season. He spent 2025 on the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers and played for the UFL’s Louisville Kings in 2026.