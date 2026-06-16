Report: Eagles Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back

The Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are always looking to make moves to improve the roster. After the blockbuster A.J. Brown trade, the Eagles have continued to tinker with adding players.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia made another addition.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Eagles have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Shaun Wade. He is most known for his previous tenure with the New England Patriots.

“The Eagles have added a defensive back,” Florio wrote. “Cornerback Shaun Wade has signed with the Eagles, a league source confirmed to PFT.”

Wade may not end up being a piece that powers Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, but he has a chance to make the roster and become a role player.

Who Is Shaun Wade & What Are the Eagles Getting?

Throughout his NFL career after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Wade has played in 20 total games. All of those appearances have come with the Patriots.

In those 20 games, Wade has recorded 26 total tackles to go along with a defended pass.

Obviously, those numbers don’t jump off of the charts. It’s clear that the Eagles aren’t signing a star with this move. However, Wade’s college career made him a very intriguing prospect entering the professional space.

During his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Wade was a legitimate star. He played for three seasons at Ohio State, racking up 90 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, six interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 19 defended passes.

At the end of the day, the Eagles are taking a flier on a player who has shown potential. He may not make the roster, but he’s worth taking a chance on.

What Are the Experts Predicting for Philadelphia in 2026?

ESPN’s Mike Clay has released his projected win total for Philadelphia entering the 2026 season.

Clay believes that 11 wins is a reasonable mark for the Eagles. If the team is able to reach that prediction, they would undoubtedly make the playoffs and be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

The 2026 season will look a bit different. Brown being traded was a big change, but there are also new players on both offense and defense. Jalen Hurts will also be facing a pivotal season for his future with the team.

Only time will tell what Philadelphia is able to do this season, but the expectations are clearly that the Eagles will once again be a championship caliber team.