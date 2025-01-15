Eagles Bring Back Familiar Face to Replace Nakobe Dean Ahead of Rams Game

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slew of roster moves heading into their divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles placed starting linebacker Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve after losing him to a knee injury in their 22-10 wild card win over the Green Bay Packers.

In a corresponding move, Philly brought linebacker Nick Morrow back to their practice squad on January 14. Philly also made several moves at wide receiver, signing Parris Campbell to the active roster, while adding WR Elijah Cooks to the practice squad. The team also released receiver Joseph Ngata from the PS.

Morrow’s name is a familiar one. He spent the entire 2023 season with the Eagles, but he hasn’t played in Vic Fangio’s defense yet. He may get his chance this weekend, though, with Dean done for the foreseeable future.

Nakobe Dean’s Knee Injury Ends His Promising 2024 Campaign

Dean’s 2024 season with the Eagles marked a significant progression in his young NFL career. After being limited over his first two seasons largely due to injuries, Dean emerged as a pivotal component of the Eagles’ defense in Year 3. Starting all 15 games he appeared in, he amassed 128 total tackles, including 80 solo take downs.

His contributions went far beyond tackling, though. Dean also finished with a forced fumble and 3.0 sacks. He played well against both the run and the pass, memorably hauling in a game-sealing interception in the Eagles’ Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, Dean’s breakout season was curtailed by a torn patellar tendon against the Packers. This injury not only ended his season prematurely, but also cast doubt on his availability for the start of the 2025 season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni acknowledged the significant void left by Dean’s absence, shouting out the young LB’s leadership and playmaking abilities. “Nakobe has had a great year,” Sirianni said on January 14. “As you guys saw in the reports, he’s going to be out, and we sure will miss him. He has made big plays all year long. … Got a lot of faith in the guys in that room, but we’ll for sure miss Nakobe.”

Now, the Eagles will need to adjust with Dean out of the lineup.

Eagles Re-Sign LB Nick Morrow Heading Into Playoff Game vs. Rams

Morrow initially joined the Eagles in March of 2023, after a productive season with the Chicago Bears in 2022, where he led the team with 116 tackles.

Initially, Morrow was released during Philly’s final roster cuts in August of 2023, but was promptly signed to the team’s practice squad. His perseverance paid off when he was promoted to the active roster in September, following a previous injury to Dean.

Once on the active roster, Morrow became a significant contributor. He started 12 of the 15 games he played during the 2023 season, recording 95 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He brought decent versatility and experience, which was important considering the team’s earlier losses of starting linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency.

Morrow’s first tenure with the Eagles concluded after the 2023 season. He signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, and he appeared in 11 games for them during the regular season. After getting let go early in the new year, Morrow has now landed back in the City of Brotherly Love.