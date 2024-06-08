Eagles Sign Former Jets Draft Pick With Vic Fangio Ties

The Philadelphia Eagles have added another cornerback, signing veteran Parry Nickerson, the team announced on June 7.

Nickerson, 29, played in five games for the Miami Dolphins last season, where he worked with current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. A sixth-round pick for the New York Jets in 2018, the 5-foot-10, 179-pound defensive back has spent time on the active rosters of five different teams since entering the league.

After playing in 16 games and starting two for the Jets as a rookie, Nickerson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick. He didn’t last long in Seattle, however, getting waived before he appeared in a game for the Seahawks.

After his brief stint in Seattle, Nickerson had stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Minnesota Vikings (2021-22) before landing with the Dolphins last season.

Nickerson is the second player the Eagles have signed this week, with the other being offensive lineman Max Scharping.

Eagles New CB Parry Nickerson Was a Standout at Tulane

Nickerson was a standout defensive back with the Tulane Green Wave. He started 48 games at Tulane, amassing 188 total tackles (eight for loss), 47 passes defensed, 16 interceptions and three forced fumbles. Those numbers were good enough to earn him second place all-time at Tulane in interceptions and third all-time in pass breakups.

The Harvey, Louisiana native ran a speedy 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. That speed will be necessary to compete in a crowded DBs room full of young talent that includes Zech McPhearson, Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo and undrafted CB Tyler Hall.

Nickerson has primarily played in the slot over his career, and that should be the case with Philly, as well. In 352 career snaps played, 271 of those have been in the slot, per Pro Football Focus.

Eagles Have Emerging Young CB to Watch in Kelee Ringo

After being forced into a tough situation at slot CB due to injuries last season, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has added several slot CBs in 2024. Avonte Maddox, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tyler Hall and Parry Nickerson have all played a majority of their snaps in the NFL at slot CB. pic.twitter.com/w2UqnIdI22 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaPFN) June 7, 2024

One young player making waves throughout minicamp had been second-year cornerback Ringo.

“Kelee Ringo is entering his 2nd season, started a couple games last year, and arguably was the best DB through OTA and mandatory camp,” Thomas R. Petersen of the Philly Voice wrote on X on June 7.

A fourth-round selection for Philadelphia in 2023, Ringo appeared in all 17 games last season, starting four. He finished with 21 tackles, a quarterback hit, 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

“I feel like the best thing that can help you with that is definitely reps,” Ringo said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Having a year under my belt has definitely helped me be more calm with my play and also just seeing what offenses are doing against me and strategies and things like that.”

His teammates are also noticing Ringo’s on-field improvement.

“Kelee is difficult at times going against,” Eagles top receiver A.J. Brown said. “Because I go against him a lot. He’s definitely growing. You can see a different step with him. I”m not going to put too much pressure on him but you definitely see a different step with him. He’s hungry, he’s competing at a high level.”

With the vast amount of talent the Eagles currently have at cornerback, Nickerson has his work cut out for him when it comes to making the 53-man roster, but considering his ties to Fangio, he’s one to watch heading into training camp.