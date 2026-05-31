Philadelphia Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Lands On Notable NFL Draft List

When doubt creeps in about Jalen Hurts’ value to the Philadelphia Eagles, there is a recent list that Birds fans should check for a reminder about their franchise quarterback.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the 20 most valuable non-first-round NFL Draft picks since 2016. Hurts made the list at No. 15.

Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Lands On Notable NFL Draft List

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round (No. 53 overall) in 2020.

Since Carson Wentz was signed to a massive contract at the time, selecting Hurts that high seemed like a big reach for the Eagles. Howie Roseman’s vision paid off.

“The list of good quarterbacks taken after the 32nd overall pick is very scant, but Hurts is another one to defy the odds in this generation,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote on May 29.

“Over the last five seasons, Hurts grades as the seventh-best quarterback by overall PFF grade (91.5) and has accrued the ninth-most WAR. Hurts remains a controversial figure due to his passing inconsistencies and limitations, but his skills as a deep-ball thrower and rusher are undeniable. In leading the Eagles to two Super Bowls and one title, Hurts has already sufficiently exceeded his expected value with the 53rd overall pick to become a quality starter over a long period.”

The other quarterbacks on the list include Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers‘ Brock Purdy. They each rank in the top four, with Purdy topping the list.

Jalen Hurts’ Eagles History

As a rookie, Hurts served as a backup to Wentz and was initially only used as a gadget player.

Eventually, Wentz’s struggles became something he couldn’t overcome. The Eagles would no longer deny the fact that Hurts needed a shot. He posted a 1-3 record as a starter, but the promise was clear.

In the following season, Hurts was a full-time starter for the first time in his career. The Eagles squeezed into the playoffs with an 8-7 record. Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

After a disappointing performance in the 2021 playoffs, Hurts and the Eagles turned into a powerhouse. In 2022, they finished 14-1, with Hurts putting together an MVP-caliber year. The Eagles won the NFC Championship before coming up short in the Super Bowl.

Two years after losing the Super Bowl, the Eagles were right back in it again. That time around, they won. Jalen Hurts was named the game’s MVP.

With six years under his belt, Hurts has posted a 57-25 record with the Eagles.

Hurts has 17,891 passing yards, 110 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, 3,554 rushing yards, and 63 touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Hurts Contract

The Eagles spent a second-round pick on Hurts.

Jalen Hurts’s rookie deal was set at $6.02 million over four years. With his success, Hurts landed a five-year extension. The one-time Super Bowl MVP is earning $255.0 million with $179.39 guaranteed.

In 2026, Hurts carries a cap hit of $31.9 million. He is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, despite not being a top 32 pick in his draft class.