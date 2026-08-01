Philadelphia Eagles’ Star Lineman Absent At Training Camp

As the Philadelphia Eagles geared up for another training camp practice on Saturday, August 1, one of their star linemen was noticeably absent.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, there was “no sign” of the star right tackle, Lane Johnson, at the start of practice.

“No sign of Lane Johnson at the start of Eagles practice. Fred Johnson was at RT in his place during install,” McLane reported on X. “Tackle Cam Williams, who left practice early with an injury on Thursday, is here, but he doesn’t appear to be practicing.”

Considering how important Lane Johnson is to the Eagles’ offense, it’s clearly concerning if he’s dealing with some sort of setback. So far, the Eagles haven’t confirmed the reason behind Johnson’s absence, but it’s something worth monitoring.

Lane Johnson’s Injury Concerns

The 36-year-old tackle remains one of the most prominent players in the game.

However, Johnson just wrapped up a season where his injury concerns kept him off the field for a chunk of the year. And the Eagles have struggled to overcome his absences many times in the past.

During the 2025 NFL season, Johnson appeared in just 10 games. During a Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions, Johnson sprained his foot. The Eagles kept the door open for him to potentially return later in the year, but he stayed off the field.

While the Eagles were optimistic about Johnson’s chances of suiting up for their Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, he was ultimately ruled out. Many wondered if the star lineman would call it a career after an injury-plagued year, but Johnson confirmed he would keep the ball rolling.

Heading into year 14, Johnson remains important to the Eagles’ front line. His status moving forward will be something to keep an eye on.