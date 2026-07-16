If the Philadelphia Eagles can find their offensive swagger again in 2026, you can bet that they’ll have some key names in the NFL Pro Bowl.

With some major changes coming on that side of the ball, don’t be surprised to see a new name or two in the NFL’s all-star game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro predicted five players who should be on first-time Pro Bowl watch. One of the more surprising names on the list is the veteran tight end, Dallas Goedert.

Not necessarily because Goedert shouldn’t be seen as a Pro Bowl-caliber player at this stage of his career, but rather because he’s never been added to a Pro Bowl roster.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Predicted To Finally Break Through Without AJ Brown

When you think about which player will benefit the most in the absence of the traded All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown, the obvious pick is DeVonta Smith.

The former first-round selection out of Alabama will slide into the No. 1 spot, becoming Jalen Hurts’ go-to guy.

Don’t worry, Smith got his mention on the list as well, but the Goedert point is strong.

“While many of those targets are expected to go to DeVonta Smith, Goedert could see some more too. And even though the Eagles drafted Eli Stowers in the second round, Goedert is still clearly the Eagles’ TE1 as he returns on a one-year deal in 2026.”

Dallas Goedert’s Strong NFL History

The 31-year-old tight end landed on the Eagles during the 2018 NFL Draft as a second-round pick out of South Dakota State.

Goedert learned under the star tight end Zach Ertz before becoming a full-time starter in 2021. Even before that leap, it was clear that Goedert was going to be a major factor in the Eagles’ success.

The 2021 season remains Goedert’s best year, when he posted 830 yards and four touchdowns. Since the Eagles had Brown and Smith notching 1k seasons over time, with a heavy ground game coming into the picture in 2024, Goedert took a backseat by default.

In 2025, the tight end caught 60 passes for 591 yards. Goedert was just outside of the top 10. When it came to finding the end zone, Goedert scored a career-high 11 times, tying for a league-high with Trey McBride.

With two non-star veterans battling for the No. 2 spot and a rookie in the slot, Goedert becomes more important than ever. He’ll be ol’ reliable for Jalen Hurts in 2026. With a possible career-year on the way, Goedert just might make the breakthrough to the Pro Bowl at last.