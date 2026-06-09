On Tuesday, June 9, the Philadelphia Eagles took the field for their first of two minicamp sessions, following OTAs.

To no surprise, the Eagles did not have the star rookie wide receiver, Makai Lemon, on the field.

Since OTAs, Lemon has been out due to a hamstring injury. While he had a uniform on for Tuesday’s session, the rookie was not wearing a helmet and was doing more spectating than anything.

Philadelphia Eagles Star Rookie Still Dealing With Setback At Minicamp

Lemon’s status isn’t a massive deal, but it does put the Eagles in a tough position.

With Lemon going through his first NFL offseason, each snap in practice is critical to his first season at the pro level.

At the same time, the Eagles don’t want to press. While Lemon could be healthy enough to play in a game, it’s not worth the risk for the Eagles to trot Lemon out on the field for practice and put the rest of his training availability in danger.

After Wednesday’s minicamp session, Lemon will have roughly one month to rest and recover. In late July, the Eagles will get on the field for the start of training camp.

The hope is that the star rookie is ready by then, so he can get his feet wet with some preseason action come August.

Makai Lemon’s Journey To The NFL

The California native finished up a three-season run at USC in 2025.

During his first NCAA season, Lemon caught just six passes over nine games. In his sophomore season, Lemon appeared in 12 games and reeled in 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

By year three, Lemon had a star-caliber year. The junior caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an All-American and Biletnikoff winner.

Lemon was picked up by the Eagles with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is set to come in and play a critical role in year one. With the Eagles cutting ties with AJ Brown, Lemon will get an opportunity to fill the void of DeVonta Smith as the WR2, as the veteran becomes Jalen Hurts’ top target in 2026.