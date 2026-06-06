With the Philadelphia Eagles cutting ties with AJ Brown, a lot of Jalen Hurts’ attention shifts to the veteran wide receiver, DeVonta Smith.

Considering AJ Brown has developed one of the top QB-WR duos with Hurts over the past four years, some questions about Smith’s ability to replace the All-Pro will understandably pop up.

PHLY’s Bo Wulf has some good news to deliver on that front.

Stat Reveals Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Should Thrive Without AJ Brown

It’s fair to question the Eagles’ passing game going forward due to the absence of Brown.

Since Smith hasn’t been Hurts’ No. 1 wideout target since the ex-Alabama pass-catcher’s rookie season, it’s easy to forget what the Eagles’ passing game looks like when AJ Brown’s not in the mix.

But there are sample sizes to go through–and the results are encouraging.

According to PHLY’s Bo Wulf, Smith has the evidence to prove he will step in and be the guy for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense.

“Is DeVonta Smith ready to be a wide receiver one? we might already have the answer,” Wulf said.

“Since 2022, if you look at yards per route run, including the playoffs, anytime AJ Brown was not on the field, here’s the ranking of the most productive receivers in the NFL: Number one, Puka Nacua. Number two, Tyreek Hill. Number three, DeVonta Smith. That’s how efficient he’s been without AJ Brown over the past four seasons. If he can do that again, the Eagles will have their star receiver.”

The Pressure Is On DeVonta Smith

During his rookie season in 2021, Smith caught 64 passes for 916 yards and five touchdowns. He benefitted from Brown’s presence in 2022, catching 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns.

After cracking his first 1,000-yard season, Smith did it two more times over the next three years. Despite having under 1,000 yards in 2024 (833 yards), Smith still scored eight touchdowns, marking his career high.

It’s clear that Smith has the skill set to thrive as a No. 1 in the NFL. The pressure will be on him to remain consistent enough to produce at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, helping the Eagles not miss a beat in the absence of Brown, who forced his way out.