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Stefon Diggs Punished For Major Mistake vs Eagles

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #3 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Washington Commanders put together a late-game comeback attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the team faced a major hit when the star wide receiver Stefon Diggs picked up a penalty that was totally avoidable after a touchdown.

Diggs managed to score to make it a six-point game, and a two-point conversion would’ve tied it up with 10 minutes left to go in the game.

But after Diggs’ celebration included the goalpost, he ended up with a penalty, which would’ve made the two-point conversion harder than it needed to be. Washington kicked, and still trailed.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #3 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after his receiving touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Not only did Diggs’ celebration set them back on the field, but the star wideout ended up with a fine.

“The NFL fined Commanders WR Stefon Diggs $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — jumping onto the goalpost after his TD last week against the Eagles,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote. “Diggs was penalized and now a fine on top of it.”

A Major Favor

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #3 of the Washington Commanders runs after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs did the Eagles a major favor at the time.

While the Eagles’ defense was doing a solid job against the Commanders all day long, Washington’s offense was starting to hit its stride late in the game.

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #3 of the Washington Commanders carries the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Diggs’ touchdown was impressive, but their penalty certainly was a play that shot down some of their momentum. And while the Commanders had another attempt at going for two and keeping themselves alive, the Eagles made a stop and ended up winning 24-22.

Stefon Diggs finished the game with four catches for 55 yards and his lone touchdown.

For Week 2, the Commanders will pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys to keep their division run going. As for the Eagles, they are visiting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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