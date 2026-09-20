Stefon Diggs Punished For Major Mistake vs Eagles

As the Washington Commanders put together a late-game comeback attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the team faced a major hit when the star wide receiver Stefon Diggs picked up a penalty that was totally avoidable after a touchdown.

Diggs managed to score to make it a six-point game, and a two-point conversion would’ve tied it up with 10 minutes left to go in the game.

But after Diggs’ celebration included the goalpost, he ended up with a penalty, which would’ve made the two-point conversion harder than it needed to be. Washington kicked, and still trailed.

Not only did Diggs’ celebration set them back on the field, but the star wideout ended up with a fine.

“The NFL fined Commanders WR Stefon Diggs $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts) — jumping onto the goalpost after his TD last week against the Eagles,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote. “Diggs was penalized and now a fine on top of it.”

A Major Favor

Stefon Diggs did the Eagles a major favor at the time.

While the Eagles’ defense was doing a solid job against the Commanders all day long, Washington’s offense was starting to hit its stride late in the game.

Diggs’ touchdown was impressive, but their penalty certainly was a play that shot down some of their momentum. And while the Commanders had another attempt at going for two and keeping themselves alive, the Eagles made a stop and ended up winning 24-22.

Stefon Diggs finished the game with four catches for 55 yards and his lone touchdown.

For Week 2, the Commanders will pay a visit to the Dallas Cowboys to keep their division run going. As for the Eagles, they are visiting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.