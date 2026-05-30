Eagles Receive Stern Warning About ‘Surprise’ From Hated NFC Rival

Maybe it’s just because they’re in New York. Maybe it’s just because they have a new coach in Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh. Maybe it’s just because they’ve stayed in the headlines in the offseason thanks to off-field controversy.

Whatever the reason, people are talking about the New York Giants, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that won’t stop anytime soon, predicting the Giants will unseat the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East Division in one of the “biggest surprises” of the upcoming NFL season.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have won three of the last four division titles, but there’s seemingly always some kind of drama in the City of Brotherly Love,” Davenport wrote. “The Dallas Cowboys were awful defensively a year ago. The Washington Commanders are a team with far more questions than answers in 2026. As things stand, the Giants have the longest odds in the NFC East to capture the division. But with a proven coach and the team’s best roster in some time, that’s exactly what New York is going to do, engineering the biggest turnaround in terms of wins in the league in 2026.”

The Giants haven’t won the NFC East since 2011, and the Eagles have won 3 of the last 4 titles, including back-to-back in 2024 and 2025.

Philly’s Early-Season Loss to Giants Bad Omen

The Giants flashed some of that potential early last season — most notably with a 34-17 upset win over the Eagles in Week 6.

It was also a sign of bad things to come for the Eagles and the 1st clue that the vibes between former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It was also the coming-out party for a pair of young Giants stars in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo, who combined for 351 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns.

The Eagles did get payback — and then some — 2 weeks later with a 38-20 win that became notable for 1 of the most gruesome injuries in recent memory when All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun snapped Skattebo’s leg on an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Giants Stockpiling High 1st Round Draft Picks

No team in the NFL seems better set up for success than the Giants right now via the NFL draft.

The Giants are coming off consecutive drafts with multiple 1st round picks. In 2025, they used the No. 3 overall pick on edge rusher Abdul Carter and the No. 25 overall pick on Dart. In 2026, they used the No. 5 overall pick on edge rusher Arvell Reese and the No. 10 overall pick on offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

The Giants used their 1st round pick in 2024 at No. 6 overall on wide receiver Malik Nabers, who might be the best of the bunch after putting up 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie, but tore his ACL after just 4 games into the 2024 season.

Since 2016, the Giants have had just 1 winning season, going 9-7-1 in 2020, and have gone 7-27 over the last 2 seasons.

“I think the Giants roster is strong and it’s our job to make it stronger,” Harbaugh told reporters after he was hired in January. “We are going to compete for the playoffs and for championships. I expect and want to make the playoffs next year.”