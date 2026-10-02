In the mix of a loaded injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles is the veteran safety Marcus Epps.

According to the Eagles’ Thursday afternoon release for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Epps is dealing with a groin injury. He was limited in practice.

On Friday afternoon, Epps was missing from practice. When the Eagles later released an official status on the veteran safety, it was revealed he’s out.

Struggling Eagles Player’s Absence vs Rams Could Be A Golden Opportunity

As NJ Advanced Media’s Cayden Steele noted, Epps could end up being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams, before his status was confirmed.

While speculation about whether the veteran safety could play or not, he noted that just might create a golden opportunity for the young veteran Michael Carter II to snatch the starting job, depending on his performance.

So far this season, Epps has struggled in coverage and with tackling. While his performance throughout the summer allowed him to fly under the radar, Epps has become of the most criticized players on the Eagles through three weeks.

In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Epps continued to start, but saw his snaps get cut into, as Carter’s playing time went up. If Epps can’t get the nod to play on Sunday, a strong showing from Carter could reverse roles for the following week.

So far this season, Carter has played in just 15% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. He has five tackles, with four of them coming last week against the Bears.