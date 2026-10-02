Hi, Subscriber

Struggling Eagles Player’s Absence vs Rams Could Be A Golden Opportunity 

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts
Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 20: Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the mix of a loaded injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles is the veteran safety Marcus Epps.

According to the Eagles’ Thursday afternoon release for Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Epps is dealing with a groin injury. He was limited in practice.

Marcus Epps
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps.

On Friday afternoon, Epps was missing from practice. When the Eagles later released an official status on the veteran safety, it was revealed he’s out.

Struggling Eagles Player’s Absence vs Rams Could Be A Golden Opportunity

Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during the third quarter of the game against Marcus Epps #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

As NJ Advanced Media’s Cayden Steele noted, Epps could end up being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams, before his status was confirmed.

While speculation about whether the veteran safety could play or not, he noted that just might create a golden opportunity for the young veteran Michael Carter II to snatch the starting job, depending on his performance.

So far this season, Epps has struggled in coverage and with tackling. While his performance throughout the summer allowed him to fly under the radar, Epps has become of the most criticized players on the Eagles through three weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Cooper Dejean #33 and Marcus Epps #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles react during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Epps continued to start, but saw his snaps get cut into, as Carter’s playing time went up. If Epps can’t get the nod to play on Sunday, a strong showing from Carter could reverse roles for the following week.

So far this season, Carter has played in just 15% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps. He has five tackles, with four of them coming last week against the Bears.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments