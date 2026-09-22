Eagles Suggested to Trade Andy Dalton to NFC East Rival

The Philadelphia Eagles were facing a situation at the beginning of the year where four quarterbacks were too many, but it might actually work out in their favor.

For now, Andy Dalton is backing up Jalen Hurts, with Tanner McKee as the third string and rookie Cole Payton as the fourth. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has favored having four because they are the “QB factory.”

A wave of quarterback injuries in the NFL has opened the door for the Eagles to start getting some calls. One NFC East team might be in the conversation to call about Dalton’s availability.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Get a Call From NFC East Team About Andy Dalton

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona reacted to the news that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart might require season-ending knee surgery. Dart got injured in the Los Angeles Rams game in Week 2, early in the first quarter. DiBona made a few connections that make Dalton and the Giants a good match.

“This is brutal. Jaxson Dart is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks to watch in the NFL. From an Eagles standpoint, Giants OC Matt Nagy was with Andy Dalton in 2021. Giants PGC and QB coach Brian Callahan was also with Dalton in 2019. Giants have one healthy QB on the 53-man roster.”

This is brutal. Jaxson Dart is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks to watch in the NFL. From an Eagles standpoint, Giants OC Matt Nagy was with Andy Dalton in 2021. Giants PGC and QB coach Brian Callahan was also with Dalton in 2019. Giants have one healthy QB on the… https://t.co/pH2Nhm9KEd — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) September 22, 2026

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler in his 16-year NFL career. He has thrown for 39,793 yards and 254 touchdowns to 151 interceptions.

Could Eagles Actually Trade Andy Dalton to the Giants?

The connections are there for Dalton to learn quickly and sit behind Jameis Winston until something goes wrong. Those relationships could help him land what would be his best shot at starting.

This would give Tanner McKee his backup job back and move Payton up to third string. It makes the most sense for the Eagles to have the backup that has been there a long time.

Philly could also use the draft pick or picks from the Giants to help themselves for 2027. The Eagles could put a division tax on the trade, as the Dallas Cowboys did to them in the NFL Draft.

Until then, the Eagles know they will most likely have Winston as the Giants’ starter for their two matchups this season. That will make it easier on the Eagles to win those games after seeing how New York’s offense struggled in Week 2.

The Eagles will have to shift their focus to the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Chicago has their own QB issues, with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent potentially being out. Philly could be facing Case Keenum on Monday night.