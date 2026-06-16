Report: Eagles Ready to Use 2nd Round Pick on QB in Supplemental Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles might be ready to make another big move — this time 1 that might dictate the future of the offense.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora, the Eagles were ready to use a 2nd round pick on Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft — something that seemed like a moot point until Monday.

“One GM told me if college QB Brendan Sorsby would have entered the supplemental draft he thinks the Eagles would have taken him in the second round,” La Canfora wrote. “Jalen Hurts has no guaranteed money beyond this season, and the Eagles are always looking to upgrade. Even a past Super Bowl MVP might not be enough unless Hurts steps up his game.”

Sorsby, who had already been banned from playing in 2025 over online gambling, was reinstated to play by a judge in Lubbock, but found himself in the crosshairs of all 15 other teams in the Big 12 Conference, who had come out unified in their opposition to his being allowed to play for the defending Big 12 champions in 2026.

Projected as a 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL draft before the scandal, news broke Monday night that Sorsby would be entering the supplemental draft.

“Sources: Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Amid the legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after admitting he bet on sports, he intends to head to the NFL.”

Hurts, who has been the Eagles’ full-time starter since 2021 and was named Super Bowl LIX MVP, was a 2nd round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He also has 3 years remaining on the 5-year, $255 million contract extension he signed in April 2024.

Scandal Arose After Transfer to Texas Tech

Sorsby, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft, was declared ineligible by the NCAA after it came to light that he made over $90,000 in illegal online bets over the last 4 years, including betting on Indiana when he played quarterback there in 2022.

Sorsby played 2 seasons at Indiana and the last 2 seasons at Cincinnati.

He transferred to Texas Tech on an NIL deal reportedly worth $5 million for the 2026 season. Sorsby entered an inpatient program to deal with his gambling addiction and has since apologized publicly.

How the NFL Supplemental Draft Works

In the most basic terms, the supplemental draft is a “blind” bidding process. Teams bid on the round they think a player will be taken, and whoever has the highest bid on any particular player gets him and forfeits that round’s pick the next year.

Since 1977, 46 players have been taken, but none since the Arizona Cardinals selected Washington State safety Jalen Thompson with a 5th round pick in 2019. No quarterback has been selected since Ohio State’s Terrelle Pryor by the Oakland Raiders for a 3rd round pick in 2011.

If multiple teams bid on a player in the same round, the team that is highest in the draft order gets him. The NFL will have to approve Sorsby’s application to enter the supplement draft 1st, and when it does, the draft will be held later this summer.