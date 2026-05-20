Eagles Could See Surprising Suitor Emerge in A.J. Brown Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Eagles have been heavily involved in the NFL rumor mill due to the trade talks surrounding star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Most of the rumors lately have been specifically geared towards a potential trade to the New England Patriots. Outside of the Patriots, it hasn’t sounded like there has been a very big market when it comes to Brown.

A reunion with Mike Vrabel in New England would make a lot of sense for him. He had a good relationship with Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. If the Patriots are willing to offer up what the Eagles are looking for, a trade seems likely to get done.

That being said, there are other teams around the NFL who could use wide receiver help.

Who else could jump into the trade conversations and compete with New England? One specific team has been mentioned that would shake up the league if they were able to acquire Brown.

Eagles Insider Names Ravens as Potential Suitor for A.J. Brown

Jeff Kerr of Sports Illustrated has suggested that the Ravens could jump into the conversation for Brown and steal him away from the Patriots at the last minute.

“Lamar Jackson has never thrown to a true No. 1 wide receiver. Why not maximize Jackson’s prime and try to acquire Brown?,” Kerr wrote.

“The Ravens had a disappointing year in 2025, but have the personnel to compete for the AFC title once again. Jackson is still elite and so is the running game. Why not add a playmaking wide receiver to the mix?”

In addition to the surprising idea of Baltimore jumping into the trade talks, Kerr noted that it would be great news for the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman.

“If the Ravens got involved in the Brown sweepstakes, that would be massive for the Eagles in getting what they want in a potential Brown deal.”

Two Other Teams Were Also Mentioned as Suitors

Outside of the Ravens, Kerr named two other teams who could be destinations to watch.

Kerr suggested that both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars could consider pursuing a last-second trade for Brown. Both teams could use help for their respective quarterbacks.

Roseman has stood firm with his asking price for Brown. He has not jumped too quickly to make a move. That could lead to a bidding war starting for the star wideout.

Brown is coming off of a 2025 NFL season with the Eagles that saw him play in 15 games. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.