Not even 24 hours after the NFL world learned that Brendan Sorsby would not play for Texas Tech in 2026, eyeing the supplemental draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have been tabbed as a possible landing spot for the notable quarterback.

USA Today’s For The Win listed the possible landing spots for Sorsby after learning the latest about his situation.

The Eagles’ shocking past reminds the publication that the quarterback factory might still be in business. And who knows? Maybe Sorsby can develop in midnight green and apply pressure to Jalen Hurts the same way he did to Carson Wentz.

Philadelphia Eagles Tabbed As Potential Landing Spot For QB Brendan Sorsby

“We won’t rule out Howie Roseman making a big swing on Sorsby as the possible franchise quarterback to replace Hurts one day,” FTW’s Cory Woodroof wrote.

“The Eagles trading Hurts away one day and giving Sorsby his job after a year or two on the bench to develop wouldn’t shock us one bit. This franchise is genuinely unpredictable, and it’s just not every day a contending team gets a chance at a quarterback like Sorsby.”

Who Is Brendan Sorsby?

A 22-year-old dual-threat with four seasons of NCAA experience under his belt.

Sorsby started his college career at Indiana, where he was a three-star recruit. After starting seven out of 11 appearances over two seasons with the Hoosiers, Sorsby moved to Cincinnati.

In 2024, Sorsby totaled 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the passing game. On the ground, he rushed 105 times for 447 yards.

During the 2025 season, Sorsby started 12 more games. He completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions. On the ground, Sorsby rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

Sorsby gained a lot of positive recognition for his on-field performance. Off the field, Sorsby’s stock took a massive hit due to gambling-related investigations.

Should Jalen Hurts Feel Pressure?

As unpredictable as the Eagles can be, Hurts doesn’t need the threat of a Sorsby selection in the supplemental draft to motivate him.

Even if the Eagles took the gamble, as NFL GMs reportedly suggested they could, Hurts has proven that he doesn’t cave under pressure. The veteran quarterback has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls, winning MVP in the one they won less than two years ago.

Hurts has to play better in 2026, no matter what. The Eagles proved that they’ll always be on the lookout for new quarterbacks to develop if the value is right, but as long as Hurts is playing his game, he doesn’t have much to truly worry about.