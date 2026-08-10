Eagles Tabbed As Top Landing Spot For Ex-Commanders Star

As the Philadelphia Eagles deal with a notable injury to their pass-rushing unit in training camp, they have been urged to give a notable veteran a look.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently predicted the best landing spots for free agents ahead of the 2026 NFL preseason. The Eagles were jotted down as the best spot for the standout defensive end, Von Miller.

Does Von Miller Make Sense For The Eagles?

“Perhaps Miller would be interested in a reunion with his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached him for two-and-a-half seasons in Denver,” Moton wrote.

“The Philadelphia Eagles could add a designated pass-rusher to strengthen their stable of outside linebackers. The Eagles placed Jonathan Greenard on the physically unable to perform list after he suffered a pectoral injury while weightlifting before training camp. Nolan Smith Jr. hasn’t played up to first-round expectations, logging 10.5 sacks in three seasons. Last year, Jalyx Hunt showed promise, recording 6.5 sacks, but he’s been a rotational player in two terms.”

The 37-year-old is past his prime, but he still showed plenty of value as a depth piece with the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Miller inked a one-year deal with the Eagles’ rival, and he played in 17 games. Staying healthy throughout the year, Miller managed to come up with 26 tackles, six for a loss, and 9.0 sacks.

While the lack of Greenard early on is concerning for the Eagles, there are reports that have suggested he should be ready by Week 1.

As for the aforementioned Jalyx Hunt, he is having one of the most-talked-about performances at training camp so far. The Eagles veteran seems poised for a real breakout year, which might prevent the Eagles from considering Miller at this point.

Von Miller’s NFL Career

Since 2011, Miller has been one of the most prominent pass rushers in the game. In 203 games, Miller produced 138.5 sacks and over 600 tackles.

He won two Super Bowls (MVP in Super Bowl 50), was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, a seven-time All-Pro, and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Miller doesn’t seem to be on pace to return to DC for next season. He’s been vocal about his desire to go back to the Denver Broncos, where he spent most of his career. That is still a work in progress, leaving the Eagles as an option if they are interested.