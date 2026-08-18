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Eagles’ Tank Bigsby Gets Concerning Update Before Patriots Game

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after a run during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Throughout the Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp, the 23-year-old running back Tank Bigsby has established himself as the clear top option behind Saquon Barkley.

Having a strong run throughout training camp, it seems Bigsby could play a solid role for the Eagles throughout the 2026 NFL season. Therefore, the Eagles could be facing a tough decision regarding Bigsby’s availability throughout the remainder of the preseason.

Tank Bigsby Gets A Concerning Update

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Eagles paid a visit to the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend. Bigsby got the nod to play and took on two carries for five yards. While Bigsby was unlikely to get a lot of action in Baltimore, his night might’ve concluded early due to a setback.

When the Eagles took the field on Monday to prepare for their week of joint practices with the New England Patriots, Bigsby was not a participant in the practice.

“Bigsby apparently got banged up in Saturday’s preseason game,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation wrote on August 17.

The veteran running back’s status moving forward is unclear.

Tank Bigsby’s Eagles Run

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Tank Bigsby #37 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It started last year, when the Eagles were concerned about their depth behind Barkley. After Bigsby appeared in one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, he was traded to the Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks.

Bigsby struggled on special teams, but he impressed during his limited offensive snaps. In 16 games, Bigsby rushed 58 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Eagles are still going to feature Saquon Barkley as the bell-cow back, Bigsby’s progress throughout the 2025 season gave the Eagles a reason to dial back some of Barkley’s workload within their new offensive system next year.

With Bigsby dealing with a setback that is seemingly minor at this time, it could still prevent him from playing throughout the remainder of the preseason. The Eagles have yet to make a call on his timeline, but he is a player to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles’ Tank Bigsby Gets Concerning Update Before Patriots Game

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