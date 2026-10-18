Tanner McKee Delivered Brutal Self-Assessment in Eagles’ Ugly Week 6 Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles would rather forget their Week 6 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Philly struggled, managing just 222 yards of offense, while the defense allowed 399 yards and failed to create any turnovers. The result was the Eagles’ fourth straight loss.

Most attention focused on how Tanner McKee would look as the new starter at quarterback, with Jalen Hurts on IR with a blood clot from his calf injury. McKee finished 26-of-45 for 215 yards and 1 touchdown. While some might commend McKee for how he played with so many starters out, he doesn’t feel the same.

Tanner McKee Talks His Performance in Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 Loss

McKee spoke with the media after the game about his performance. He was very harsh on himself about how he played against the Panthers.

“My team needs me to be better. I need to be better. I am so much better, and I’m looking forward to learning everything and becoming the player that I know I am, the player that I can prove that I am. A lot of things obviously that were frustrating fall on me. A lot of things we’ve got to get fixed as an offense for sure.”

McKee moves to 1-2 as the Eagles’ starter. He will remain the starter for at least the next three weeks with Hurts on IR.

During his press conference, McKee said he worked with the coaching staff before and during the game. He said communication between him and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is good.

“I had a ton of meetings with Sean [Mannion] and Parks [Frazier] and those guys before the game. I highlighted my favorite plays. We talk about them on the sidelines. We’re always in communication. I feel like that is a very positive thing with Sean. I would say, yeah.”

Eagles’ Offense Still Struggled With Tanner McKee at QB

Nothing has changed for the Eagles, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Hurts or McKee can’t do much with three Week 1 starters out on the offensive line and four of the six running backs injured.

A lot of fingers will point at Mannion and head coach Nick Sirianni for how they handled the offense over six games. This is a bottom-five offense in passing, running, and scoring.

There will be a lot of questions about what the offense can do to get back on track and fix its problems. 2-4 feels like a record that signals the season is out of reach, but they could still make a comeback. If things don’t improve in the next few weeks, the team could be sellers at the trade deadline and focus on the 2027 season.