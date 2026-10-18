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Tanner McKee Delivered Brutal Self-Assessment in Eagles’ Ugly Week 6 Loss

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Tanner McKee #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles would rather forget their Week 6 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Philly struggled, managing just 222 yards of offense, while the defense allowed 399 yards and failed to create any turnovers. The result was the Eagles’ fourth straight loss.

Most attention focused on how Tanner McKee would look as the new starter at quarterback, with Jalen Hurts on IR with a blood clot from his calf injury. McKee finished 26-of-45 for 215 yards and 1 touchdown. While some might commend McKee for how he played with so many starters out, he doesn’t feel the same.

Tanner McKee Talks His Performance in Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 Loss

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 04: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

McKee spoke with the media after the game about his performance. He was very harsh on himself about how he played against the Panthers.

“My team needs me to be better. I need to be better. I am so much better, and I’m looking forward to learning everything and becoming the player that I know I am, the player that I can prove that I am. A lot of things obviously that were frustrating fall on me. A lot of things we’ve got to get fixed as an offense for sure.”

McKee moves to 1-2 as the Eagles’ starter. He will remain the starter for at least the next three weeks with Hurts on IR.

During his press conference, McKee said he worked with the coaching staff before and during the game. He said communication between him and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is good.

“I had a ton of meetings with Sean [Mannion] and Parks [Frazier] and those guys before the game. I highlighted my favorite plays. We talk about them on the sidelines. We’re always in communication. I feel like that is a very positive thing with Sean. I would say, yeah.”

Eagles’ Offense Still Struggled With Tanner McKee at QB

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Nothing has changed for the Eagles, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Hurts or McKee can’t do much with three Week 1 starters out on the offensive line and four of the six running backs injured.

A lot of fingers will point at Mannion and head coach Nick Sirianni for how they handled the offense over six games. This is a bottom-five offense in passing, running, and scoring.

There will be a lot of questions about what the offense can do to get back on track and fix its problems. 2-4 feels like a record that signals the season is out of reach, but they could still make a comeback. If things don’t improve in the next few weeks, the team could be sellers at the trade deadline and focus on the 2027 season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Tanner McKee Delivered Brutal Self-Assessment in Eagles’ Ugly Week 6 Loss

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