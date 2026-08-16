Eagles’ Tanner McKee Speaks out on Philadelphia’s QB Competition

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their quarterback room this offseason with both an experienced veteran and developmental rookie. Where that leaves last year’s backup, Tanner McKee, is potentially unclear.

McKee is aiming to be the team’s QB2 again behind starter Jalen Hurts. McKee made that clear Saturday night after Philadelphia’s preseason Week 1 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens.

But the signal-caller is also trying to stay focused on what he can control. Not on what he thinks he deserves.

“I’ll let the coaches decide that,” said McKee when asked about where he thinks he stands on the Eagles QB depth chart. “My job is to go out and play when they call my number and I’m put out on the field.

“I’m going to put in the work. I’m going to do the extra stuff. I’m going to do everything I can to have my case why I believe I should be the backup. But ultimately, the decision falls on the coaches.”

Against the Ravens on Saturday, McKee was Philadelphia’s backup. However, Hurts didn’t play, so McKee was the backup to Andy Dalton, which puts McKee as QB3 on the team’s depth chart.

In Week 1 of the preseason, McKee completed 6 of 10 passes for 35 yards.