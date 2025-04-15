Eagles Could ‘Help’ Former Coach With Significant QB Trade

The New Orleans Saints are currently facing a significant quarterback dilemma following news that starter Derek Carr may require season-ending shoulder surgery.

Carr’s absence leaves New Orleans — and first-year head coach Kellen Moore — with limited options. Moore, of course, is fresh from winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as the Birds’ offensive coordinator.

Largely due to his familiarity with Philadelphia’s current QBs room, Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz thinks the Eagles could do Moore a solid by trading current backup Tanner McKee to New Orleans.

“Perhaps the Eagles can help an old friend out, because Moore’s options at this point aren’t very good. He has Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Ben DiNucci as his quarterbacks if Carr is lost for 2025,” Kracz wrote on April 13, before making the following pitch:

“Trade Tanner McKee. He is better than what the Saints have, and Moore knows him better than what he inherited. McKee played well in his 89 regular-season snaps last year and in preseason games the past two years.”

Should Philadelphia Eagles Trade QB Tanner McKee to New Orleans Saints?

McKee has shown promise during limited opportunities with the Eagles. In his relief appearances, he has completed nearly 67% of his passes, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions. That sample size, while admittedly small, suggests the young QB could be a solid option for the Saints.

Moreover, McKee’s familiarity with Moore could facilitate a smoother transition and integration into New Orleans’ offense. Their rapport might allow McKee to quickly adapt and potentially take on a starting role if Carr is indeed sidelined for an extended period.

From the Eagles’ perspective, trading McKee could be a good way to add more draft capital. While retaining a competent backup is valuable, the Eagles are also excited about the addition of Dorian Thompson-Robinson. For the Saints, acquiring McKee would be a low-risk, high-reward option.

“It would be difficult to part with him from the Eagles’ standpoint,” Kracz wrote, in reference to McKee. “It would leave them with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the top backup, and it probably means they will draft another one or add one post-draft. With a Super Bowl MVP in the house with Jalen Hurts, McKee is a luxury that, if the compensation is right, the Eagles may want to consider parting ways with.”

A Closer Look at New Philly QB Dorian Thompson-Robertson

Thompson-Robinson joined the Eagles in March as part of a trade that sent Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns. Alongside Thompson-Robinson, the Eagles also acquired a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

Thompson-Robinson’s journey to the NFL began at UCLA, where he was a five-year starter known for his athleticism and dual-threat playmaking abilities.

After getting selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, he has seen the field more than McKee, although with more mixed results.

During his tenure in Cleveland, DTR appeared in 15 games with five starts, completing 121 of 230 passes for 880 yards, one touchdown, and 10 picks. He also rushed for 187 yards on 35 carries.

Upon arriving in Philadelphia, Thompson-Robinson had expressed enthusiasm about joining an organization he had admired during his pre-draft process. Notably, he shares a unique connection with Hurts through their mutual interest in chess.

Whether Philly would be comfortable relying on him to take on the backup role remains to be seen, but the interest in McKee likely won’t wane anytime soon, so it’s a situation worth keeping an eye on for Eagles fans.