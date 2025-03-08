Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Predicted to Trade $57 Million Playmaker in ‘Surprise’ Move

Over his seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Dallas Goedert established himself as one of the team’s most reliable targets.

But some analysts and league big-wigs believe the veteran TE’s days in Philly may be numbered.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks Goedert could be one of seven players in the league who become “surprise trade pieces” this offseason.

“The Philadelphia Eagles must be creative with manipulating the salary cap to keep some of their impending free agents or attempt to make a blockbuster trade,” Moton wrote, adding:

“The Eagles could place Dallas Goedert on the trade block. Though he played a key role in their Super Bowl run, the seven-year veteran has missed 15 games over the last three seasons. In January, Goedert turned 30, and he’s going into the final year of his contract without any guaranteed money. Because of a quality incoming tight end class, the Eagles may try to trade Goedert and replace him with a rookie early in the draft.”

Why TE Dallas Goedert Is Prime Trade Candidate for Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert is entering the final year of his $57 million contract with no guaranteed money remaining. He also recently turned 30. An NFL agent told Bleeding Green Nation that the Eagles might not retain him, citing concerns about his age, injury history and the potential high market value he could command when he hits free agency next. Designating Goedert as a post-June 1 trade could free up approximately $4 million in cap space for the Eagles, per Over the Cap.

Injuries have been a recurring issue for Goedert, particularly over the past few seasons. He hasn’t played in 15 or more games since 2021 and has failed to surpass 600 receiving yards or reach four touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. This pattern raises concerns about his durability and long-term viability as a key offensive contributor.

Last season, Goedert played in 10 games, recording 42 receptions for 496 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per catch, also hauling in two TDs. His season was interrupted by injuries, including a hamstring issue that sidelined him for three games following Week 6, and a knee injury sustained in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens, which led to his placement on injured reserve.

When the playoffs arrive, though, he’s a different animal. In the 2024 postseason, Goedert was instrumental in the Eagles’ success, starting all four games. He amassed 17 receptions on 20 targets for 215 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per catch, also scoring a touchdown.

Considering the strong TE class entering the upcoming draft, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Philly draft his successor.

2025 Draft Class Is Loaded at TE

The 2025 draft class is considered deep at the tight end position, offering the Eagles an opportunity to secure a younger, cost-effective replacement for Goedert.

Prospects like Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Miami’s Elijah Arroyo are two potential successors who could fit well within the Eagles’ offensive scheme. By trading Goedert and drafting a young TE, the Eagles could acquire valuable draft capital to address roster needs while simultaneously reducing their salary cap obligations.

“If I had to lean one way, I guess I’m leaning towards Goedert not being back,” PHLY Sports’ Zach Berman said (h/t Brandon Lee Gowton). “And the reason I’m saying that is because I think Goedert is a good player who would get paid on the open market.”

We’ll see what happens, but right now, signs are beginning to point toward the exit where Goedert is concerned.

