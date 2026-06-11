The Philadelphia Eagles have the most messiest breakups in the NFL over the last 26 years, according to a list put together by Bleacher Report.

Likely inspired by the AJ Brown saga, which concluded on June 1, the publication ranked the player-team breakups.

The Eagles are the only team on the list with multiple appearances.

From Terrell Owens To AJ Brown: Eagles Top NFL’s Messiest Breakups List

While the list might be inspired by the Brown breakup, it’s only due to recency bias.

After looking through them all, Brown’s situation with the Eagles was ranked 10th. That’s not terrible, but just messy enough to get a mention.

“The two sides didn’t publicly attack one another, as other teams and players on this list have done. Philly ultimately got a strong return from New England, and Brown landed in a favorable situation,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote.

What Did The Eagles Get Out Of AJ Brown?

Before it got messy, Brown and the Eagles found a ton of success. On a personal level, Brown made multiple Pro Bowl appearances. He was also named an All-Pro three times in four seasons.

The Eagles won two NFC Championships and were crowned Super Bowl champions in 2024.

Brown leaves the Eagles as a top 10 wide receiver in the history of the organization. At 28 years old, he helped the Eagles net a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The Eagles’ Messiest Of Them All

Ranked No. 1 on the list is none other than Terrell Owens.

Some might call Owens’ antics in 2006 infamous. Others might describe the moments as iconic. Either way, it was a mess, and it resulted in a lot of frustration within the Philly fan base for many years.

Owens was fighting with teammates–verbally and physically. His driveway workouts after being sent home from the team turned into a major news spectacle. He wanted a new deal, and the Eagles weren’t giving it to him.

Ultimately, TO’s time with the Eagles went from one of the most exciting situations in the NFL to being an utter failure in the end.

What Did The Eagles Get Out Of Terrell Owens?

The NFL Hall of Famer played just two seasons with the Eagles. In year one, Owens played 14 games. He racked up 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns before going down with a season-ending injury.

The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl, and Owens famously suited up, despite getting advice from doctors to sit out. He posted 122 yards in the loss to the New England Patriots.

Owens played in just seven games the following year. He caught 47 passes for 763 yards and six touchdowns. On March 14, 2006, the Eagles released Owens. Without a trade, they didn’t get anything in return before Owens joined the Eagles’ NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles got one very exciting season out of Owens. While there was plenty of bitterness towards him decades ago, the mood has certainly improved. Owens is typically well-received in Philadelphia for his contributions during the 2005 NFL season.