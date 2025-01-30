Hi, Subscriber

The Legend of Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham May Live on in Super Bowl 59

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

He’s the longest tenured athlete in Philadelphia playing in his 15th season with the Birds.  Or at least he was playing until he tore the triceps in his left arm back in a week 12, 37-20 win over the Rams.  It’s the same arm that lifted Graham to legendary status when he stripped the ball from New England Patriots Tom Brady in Super Bowl 52 with his Philadelphia Eagles clinging to a five-point lead with just over two minutes left.  That strip sack was instrumental in helping lead the Eagles to their first and only Super Bowl Championship.

After the injury that seemingly ended his season back in late November, Graham was thought to be out for the season as he was placed on injured reserve and had surgery to repair the tear.  But Graham’s motor remained on high as he kept working just in case his team made it to the Super Bowl, thus, extending his recovery time just enough to open the doors to the possibility of his returning for the title game on February 9th against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of Schedule

Today he got his wish as the Birds opened a practice window for the 36-year-old defensive end, who by all accounts is well ahead of schedule in his recovery from this type of injury.

“I do feel good,” Graham said on sports talk radio WIP Monday night. “This has been the easiest, I will say, injury out of the injuries I’ve had. And I’m just saying that because upper-body stuff is a little easier … This time around it’s just more about making sure I’m building muscle, making sure I’m getting stronger, and doing the right things where I’m not hurting it to where I can re-hurt it.”

Graham was drafted by the Birds back in 2010 with the 13th overall pick and has spent his entire 15-year career in Philadelphia and is one of the most beloved players in team history.  Graham has tallied 76.5 career sacks, the third most in team history, and had 3.5 through 12 weeks this year before going down in the Rams game.

His return to play in Super Bowl 59 could give the rest of his teammates a big left just by his mere presence in uniform alone.  “A guy that has endeared himself to this franchise,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “Is always trying to uplift those and really just teach young guys that are coming in. You got to think of a guy as deep as he is and his tenure. It’s bigger than the game” said Birds’ quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Graham announced before this season that this year would be his last in the NFL but due to the team’s success it’s not a slam dunk any more that he’ll retire after this season.

If it is though, not having been a big factor in his last Super Bowl appearance a couple years ago against the same Kansas City Chiefs, Graham is hoping to go out on top.  He’ll do that if he can cause the same kind of havoc facing Patrick Mahomes as he did when he faced the reigning G.O.A.T. , Tom Brady, back in 2018 in Super Bowl 52.

 

 

