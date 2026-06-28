Eagles’ 6-foot-5, 244-Pound ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Creating Roster Buzz

The Philadelphia Eagles are all set at tight end with record-setting starter Dallas Goedert and 2026 2nd-round pick Eli Stowers waiting in the wings. Those 2 could very well be the best 1-2 punch at the position by the end of the season. They’re both that talented.

Behind those 2, however, the Eagles might have a surprise tight end ready to make his own mark in his own unique way in versatile 6-foot-5, 244-pound former 3rd-round pick Cameron Latu.

Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller put Latu at the top of his list of Eagles no one is talking about — but should be — headed into training camp next month.

“There’s excitement over the newcomers at the tight end position, like rookie Eli Stowers and Johnny Mundt, but let’s not forget about the value that Latu brings to the team,” Miller wrote. “Last year, Latu was a monster on special teams as he had 11 tackles and a blocked punt in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also a force on offense with his blocking, with Grant Calcaterra struggling to get that job done. Not many people are paying attention to the kind of weapon that Latu is and that value he brings to this roster. Watch for him to still be a threat to make the 53-man roster and continue to be the Swiss Army Knife everyone knows him to be.”

Cameron Latu Switched Positions in College

Latu started his college football career at Alabama as a linebacker, but switched positions to tight end in 2019 and spent 2 seasons becoming a valued backup and special teams star — including winning a national championship in 2020 and playing in another national championship game following the 2021 season.

It was that game — a loss to Georgia — that may have helped propel him into the NFL draft after Latu lit up the Bulldogs for 5 receptions for 102 yards and 1 touchdown.

“High-hipped pass-catching tight end with run blocking fortitude to mold,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2023. “Latu’s lean legs and angular frame aren’t made for drive blocking or neutralizing bigger players, but he does a nice job of sustaining move blocks in space. He changes route speed to open throwing windows over the first two levels. There are some issues with focus drops at times, but he plucks throws with good hand extension when possible. Latu could have roster appeal as an F tight end with an average ceiling.”

Injuries Defined Early Part of Latu’s NFL Career

Despite running the 40-yard dash in a less-than-impressive 4.78 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, the San Francisco 49ers still spent a 3rd-round pick (No. 101 overall) on Latu.

Latu suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his meniscus in the preseason before his rookie year and was cut at the end of training camp in 2024. He spent the rest of that season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad before catching on with the Eagles in 2025, where he played in 15 regular-season games — his 1st regular-season NFL action.

If Latu can produce in 2026 as he did in 2025 — blocking and making plays on special teams — he’s an incredible value playing on what amounts to a 1-year, $1.005 million contract.