Eagles Starter ‘In Danger of Losing Roster Spot’ After NFL Draft

When the Philadelphia Eagles needed tight end Grant Calcaterra the most, he was there for them after starter Dallas Goedert went down for 7 games in the 2024 regular season.

Don’t expect the Eagles to return the favor when Calcaterra needs a hand up.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Calcaterra on his list of the best NFL players who could have a difficult time making their team’s 53-man roster this offseason after the Eagles went all-in on rebooting the position by drafting Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers in the 2nd round (No. 54 overall).

That’s even after Calcaterra signed a 1-year, $2 million contract extension on March 10.