Titans Star Drops Controversial Jalen Hurts Statement Before Facing Eagles

A Tennessee Titans star defender believes that his team has the answers on slowing down the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense–specifically–Jalen Hurts.

When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, September 16, Jeffery Simmons laid out the team’s strategy for the one-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Titans’ Plan For Jalen Hurts

“We just need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB,” Simmons told reporters, according to Turron Davenport. “Stop his runs, make sure Hurts doesn’t get out of the pocket and make plays.”

Of course, Simmons received a lot of pushback over his comments. He’s certainly not the first to say that forcing Hurts to become a pure passer will be their defense’s key to success.

But Simmons could become the latest to find out that it’s much easier said than done.

Most Eagles fans will point to Super Bowl LIX as a great example. The Kansas City Chiefs had a similar game plan and ended up getting torched by the star quarterback.

Not only did Hurts light them up in the passing game, but it later opened up the run game, allowing Hurts to put his versatility on full display.

As bad as it sounds, Simmons’ strategy is logical. The Eagles know how much more effective Hurts is when he’s keeping the ball on the ground and making plays with his feet. In Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, Hurts threw 25 passes, but also took on seven carries.

With seven rushes, Hurts totaled 46 yards–averaging 6.6 yards per carry–even going for a clutch 22-yard run on third and long to help seal the game.

But when Hurts did have to make plays in the passing game, he was just as effective. The veteran quarterback totaled 203 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Hurts put together one of the best performances from a QB during Week 1.

The Titans will get a chance to take on the multi-time Pro Bowler, and we’ll soon see if their defense has what it takes to slow down the new Eagles’ offensive system.