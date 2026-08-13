The NFL rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon is having a hard time staying off the injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As a result, Lemon is having a quiet offseason. Heading into Week 1 of the NFL preseason, Lemon is seeing his NFL rookie ranking take a hit.

Top 20 NFL Pick Sees Notable Drop Before Eagles Preseason Opener

According to Bleacher Report’s 99 best NFL rookies, Lemon is No. 24 heading into the preseason.

Based on where he was ranked before the 2026 NFL Draft, it’s a 10-spot drop. At the time the Eagles drafted him (No. 20 overall) it looked like the selection was in steal territory for Philadelphia, who was just weeks away from trading the wideout, AJ Brown.

“Lemon has the route-running ability and toughness to be a gritty run-after-catch slot receiver in the Eagles’ offense. His presence and skill set can help Philly’s short passing offense and partially fill the void left by AJ Brown after his trade to the New England Patriots. Lemon’s skill set should complement DeVonta Smith’s quite well.” via Bleacher Report

Lemon was a part of the Eagles’ offseason rookie camp and participated at the start of OTAs. Amid the voluntary workouts, Lemon suffered a hamstring injury.

As a result of the setback, Lemon ended up missing the entire mandatory minicamp for the Eagles. Fortunately, he was healthy enough to begin training camp in late July, but he didn’t stay on the field for long.

Once again, Lemon is out with a hamstring-related setback, and he hasn’t practiced in over a week. As the Eagles prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Lemon is trending towards missing the action.

Is It Time To Panic?

It’s still very early in the offseason, but Week 1 will creep up quickly.

Obviously, the Eagles drafted Lemon with the intention of utilizing him in the slot right away. The more time he misses, the less likely chance he’ll have of getting on the field for meaningful reps–especially as some of his fellow receivers stand out.

A 10-spot is unfortunate, but it’s way too early to consider Lemon anything other than a rookie who is off to a slow start.