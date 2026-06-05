After a season full of offensive struggles in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles are hoping for a major turnaround in 2026.

When the team found its highest level of overall success in the Jalen Hurts era in 2024, it all started with the run game. Saquon Barkley was the difference-maker for Philadelphia.

But in 2025, the run game wasn’t nearly as effective. Without that success from Barkley and the offensive front, the Eagles had to rely on their passing game more often than not. Overall, that failed.

The first-year Offensive Coordinator, Kevin Patullo, was let go. The Eagles hired another first-timer in Sean Mannion. Hopes are high for a turnaround, and the Eagles Insider Geoff Mosher believes that the presence of Mannion could be good news for Barkley’s top backup, Tank Bigsby.

Eagles’ Top Saquon Barkley Backup Gets Good News Before 2026 Season

“Tank Bigsby’s one-cut style running style is actually a better fit for Sean Mannion’s scheme than Saquon Barkley’s freelance method of finding holes and creating space,” Mosher wrote at the Philly Voice.

Obviously, this isn’t going to be the start of Eagles fans pounding the table for Tank to potentially overcome Barkley as the first option for the backfield.

The Eagles still have one of the most dynamic running backs in the game in Barkley, and they’ll continue to utilize him in that way. However, Barkley has got some miles on him. The Eagles could use Bigsby more to have a better one-two punch in 2026.

Mosher projects more work for Tank.

“In Year 2 with the Eagles, Bigsby could see an increase in snaps and there’s no question he excels at planting one foot in the ground to getting downhill quickly,” the insider added.

Tank Bigsby’s Run With The Eagles

In September 2025, the Eagles pulled off a bit of a stunner when they acquired a new running back.

Bigsby was traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. His special teams contributions early on caused some frustration. But Bigsby made up for it by showing plenty of promise out of the backfield.

In 16 games, Bigsby took on 58 carries for 344 yards. He scored two touchdowns in 2025.

Along with his rushing, Bigsby also caught three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Before making it to the Eagles, Bigsby spent three years playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over that time, the running back appeared in 34 games, taking on 223 carries for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.