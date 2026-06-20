Before stepping on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka called it a career.

Despite signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency back in the spring, the former first-round pick decided to hang it up this week.

With an edge rusher off the team, it opens up a potential opportunity for the Eagles to consider making a deal to acquire another one.

Maxx Crosby has been frequently linked to the Eagles this offseason, and his chance percentage on the prediction market, Kalshi, has increased recently.

Eagles’ Trade Chances For All-Pro Revealed After Surprise Retirement

Maxx Crosby’s next team chance is set at 5% for the Eagles.

The San Francisco 49ers are second on the list, seeing a notable increase, getting them to 14% recently.

Still, the overwhelming favorite for Crosby is staying with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is set at 52%.

Maxx Crosby’s Raiders Career

The 28-year-old former fourth-round pick is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler out of Eastern Michigan.

Crosby spent seven seasons with the Raiders, appearing in 110 games. He totaled 439 tackles, with 133 of them going for a loss. Crosby has 69.5 sacks throughout his career, recently snagging 10.0 in 2025 during a 15-game run.

Should The Eagles Strongly Consider Maxx Crosby?

There were rumors tossed around earlier this month about the Eagles’ interest in potentially trading for Myles Garrett.

The Los Angeles Rams quickly won the Garrett sweepstakes, but that didn’t cause the Eagles to go into a panic mode and pivot to Crosby. Neither will the recent retirement.

While the Tryon-Shoyinka decision comes as a shock, the Eagles haven’t had the pass rusher around the team since they fired up offseason activities. OTAs are voluntary, so the absence didn’t matter. When mandatory minicamp rolled around, Tryon-Shoyinka wasn’t present, and the Eagles didn’t comment.

The Eagles’ defensive line is still strong without the potential addition of Crosby. The team added Jonathan Greenard in the offseason and has an emerging Nolan Smith. Jalyx Hunt is a player the Eagles are high on, and they recently added AJ Epenesa.

While Brandon Graham is officially off the roster, his name is still looming around the team as he could be a late addition.

Never say never on Crosby to the Eagles, but a big move for the Vegas star should keep its low chances until the Eagles see what they have throughout training camp.