Eagles’ Trade Deadline Outcome Placed Zach Ertz In A Tough Spot

Veteran NFL tight end Zach Ertz isn’t even on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 53-man roster, yet he comes out as a “loser” from the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Each decision to trade–or not to trade–has an effect on players across the board each year. So, when Philly Voice’s Geoff Mosher rattled off the winners and losers of the deadline, Ertz is the lone practice squad player mentioned.

Why Is Zach Ertz In A Tough Spot?

The veteran tight end Dallas Goedert was considered to be one of the most likely trade candidates for the Eagles.

Not only is Goedert still productive, but he’s on a one-year contract. For the past few seasons, Goedert would enter the offseason wondering if he would be back. Each time he would re-sign with the Eagles, it came off as a bit of a shock.

Once again, there is some shock factor to the reality that he didn’t get traded. Some probably thought the Eagles would move Goedert, elevate Ertz for good, and rotate the two-time Eagle with the rookie Eli Stowers.

But with the trade deadline in the rearview, Goedert is going to be back with the Eagles in Week 11. Ertz no longer has any practice squad elevations, and he can’t be signed to the active roster unless the Eagles make a follow-up move somewhere else.

Should The Eagles Add Ertz Officially?

Outside of Goedert–who has had a slow season by his standards–the Eagles have not received quality play from the tight end group.

Yes, that includes Ertz, who played in three games.

Stowers spent a large chunk of the season injured and has been quiet since returning. Jonny Mundt is purely around for blocking purposes, while Grant Calcaterra is No. 4 on the list.

In the three games Ertz played, he was targeted eight times. Ertz caught three passes for 22 yards. Obviously, more time to gel with the offense would’ve been beneficial, but the Eagles have restricted Ertz to just practice since Week 5.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the Eagles’ veteran, but the trade deadline did not work out in his favor.