Eagles Trade $13 Million Edge Rusher to Bengals

The Philadelphia Eagles are letting the world know — they’re sellers on the NFL trade deadline. And stockpiling draft picks in the process.

One day after sending former 1st-round pick defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were still shipping players out on Tuesday.

“Sources: The Eagles aren’t done, trading edge Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for 2027 6th round pick,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

“Trade: The Bengals are trading a 6th-round pick to the Eagles for DE Arnold Ebiketie,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “The former 2nd-round pick out of Penn State has 16.5 career sacks.”

“There was chatter about the Bengals looking to add to their backend, but they had also been very interested in finding additional pass rush before the deadline and now do get deeper up front adding Ebiketie,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on X.

The Eagles are 2-7 after seven straight losses.

Ebiketie, 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, was a 2nd-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed a 1-year, $4.3 million contract with the Eagles on March 16. He has approximately $13.7 million in career earnings.

Eagles Shocked NFL With Blockbuster Trade

The Eagles shocked the NFL by trading Davis to a contender on Monday — he signed a 3-year, $78 million contract extension in March.

“Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.”

“BREAKING: The Eagles are trading DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a a package that includes a first round pick, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “A monster move by Jacksonville to acquire one of the NFL’s top young DTs.”

Eagles Could Still Move Another Edge Rusher

The Eagles might not be done making moves — they also traded Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2nd-round pick in October.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper put Eagles edge rusher and 2023 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. on his list of possible trade targets.

“The Eagles exercised Smith’s fifth-year option in the spring,” Popper wote. “He is in the fourth year of his rookie deal and is due $13.75 million guaranteed in 2027. Because the Eagles restructured Smith’s fifth-year option — a pretty rare occurrence — they would take on a little less than $1 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Smith. The Eagles are now in a rare position. They can sell and potentially earn a high draft slot, affording GM Howie Roseman a chance to retool. Smith, a violent edge-setter who had 13 pressures through the first six weeks, would be a trade option if Roseman aggressively pursues this rebuild opportunity.”