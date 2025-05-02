Eagles Trade Pitch Sends Raiders’ Former 2nd-Round TE to Philly to Replace Goedert

The Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert are likely nearing the end of their time together.

Goedert is entering the final year of his contract and has battled a series of injuries in recent seasons, missing seven games in 2024 with hamstring and knee issues. There’s a chance Philly could release and re-sign him to a cheaper deal, akin to what the San Francisco 49ers did with fullback Kyle Juszczyk earlier this offseason.

Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice had an idea about how the team could replace the veteran TE if he does leave.

“If Goedert returns on a cheaper deal, the Eagles are set at tight end,” Kempski wrote on April 29.

“If he does not return and is gone one way or the other after June 1, the Eagles cannot reasonably go into a season with Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, and Harrison Bryant as their starting options and hope they can replicate Goedert’s production as a receiver and blocker. The Eagles would likely seek to trade for another tight end on a rookie deal with one of the 12 draft picks they hold in the 2026 draft.”

Then, Kempski dropped an interesting name as a potential Goedert replacement: current Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.

Mayer’s Playing Time With Raiders Was Cut After Addition of Brock Bowers

Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 35 overall) for the Raiders after a standout campaign at Notre Dame, has shown promise in limited opportunities, which only dwindled after the team drafted Brock Bowers in the first round in 2024.

As a rookie in 2023, he amassed 27 catches for 304 yards (11.3 yards per catch), scoring two touchdowns. After the addition of Bowers last year, those numbers dwindled. Mayer played in 11 games, starting eight, and caught 21 passes for 156 yards (7.4 yards per reception). He didn’t score any touchdowns.

Mayer’s skill set aligns well with what the Eagles would need should they let Goedert walk. Known for his blocking prowess and reliable hands, the young TE also has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Thus, adding him via trade could have both immediate value and long-term potential for the Eagles.

Eagles Trade Proposal Sends TE Michael Mayer to Philadelphia for 2026 Pick

From the Raiders’ perspective, trading Mayer would give them more draft capital to address other needs. Given that Mayer has been overshadowed by Bowers, the Raiders are rumored to be open to moving him for the right compensation. So, what might that be?

Here’s a trade proposal we put together:

Eagles receive: TE Michael Mayer

Raiders receive: 2026 fifth-round pick

Given Mayer’s age and potential, a future fifth-rounder seems like suitable compensation. If Goedert leaves, Philadelphia has got to consider adding him.

When asked if he was surprised that his team didn’t wind up selecting a tight end in the draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed it was a consideration, but just wasn’t in the cards.

“Every time that we had the opportunity to pick, we were looking at the board and really trying to reflect what that worked to put those grades in really should be reflected in the outcome, so we didn’t want to kind of drop down at some points,” Roseman said. “There were some points where it was close, but it was never at the time we were selecting the best player.”

When asked about Goedert’s future with the team, the Eagles GM’s deliberately vague response was telling.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak,” Roseman replied. “Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further.”

It’s clear the Eagles are going to either release or trade Goedert. What’s not clear is who they’ll replace him with. Mayer gets out vote.