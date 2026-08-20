Trade Called ‘Inevitable’ for $76 Million Ex-Eagles Star

The summer of discontent for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher and former Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat rolls on.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called an eventual trade sending Sweat away from the Cardinals “inevitable,” with the Super Bowl champion topping the list of the NFL’s most probable trade candidates.

Sweat left the Eagles following a Super Bowl win for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Cardinals in March 2025.

“The Arizona Cardinals are in a weird spot with Josh Sweat,” Moton wrote on August 20. “They placed him on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury after he skipped organized team activities and then attended mandatory minicamp without participation … NFL analysts (including this one) expect the Cardinals to finish with one of the league’s worst records this year. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett is the starting quarterback, and promising rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. In his age-28 season, Sweat logged a career-high 12 sacks, but the Cardinals are unlikely to contend this season. If Ossenfort doesn’t trade him before Week 1, he’s just delaying the inevitable.”

Trade Rumors Began With OTAs Absence

Perhaps the biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now and going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.

The Cardinals have shown zero signs of life this offseason as well, and seem headed toward a major rebuild under 1st-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.

Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.

“Interestingly, Odegard didn’t say Sweat is in a contract dispute with the Cardinals,” Moton wrote on May 20. “He’s in the second year of his deal, but his pact has no guaranteed money beyond 2026. Coming off a career-high 12 sacks last season, the 29-year-old may want more financial security. Also, keep in mind that Sweat reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who took the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2023 after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Arizona fired him in January. Sweat’s issue with the Cardinals may go beyond his contract, though a pay raise could smooth things over with the premier pass-rusher.”

Eagles Could Use Another Edge Rusher

Of course, the most headline-worthy destination for Sweat would be a return to Philadelphia — and it’s easy to see how he would fit on the defense right now.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard has 1 side locked down after the Eagles traded for him in the offseason, then signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

On the other side, things are much more up for grabs. Former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. has battled injuries throughout his career, and up-and-coming edge rusher Jalyx Hunt could be on the verge of a breakout season, but hasn’t shown he can be elite to this point.