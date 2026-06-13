‘Shocking’ Trade Pitch Sends Former Eagles Star to NFC Contender

It surely burned the Philadelphia Eagles to watch edge rusher Josh Sweat walk out the door in free agency following a bravura 2024 season.

That he went to a terrible team in the Arizona Cardinals softened the blow a little bit, because there was no way he could come back to burn his old team.

If Sweat were to land with a contender — and in the NFC, at that — things might start to feel much differently.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport proposed a “shocking” trade that would send Sweat from the Cardinals to the Chicago Bears — and possibly impact the NFC playoff picture in the process.

In Davenport’s trade pitch, the Bears get a conditional 2027 3rd-round pick and 2028 3rd-round pick in exchange for Sweat, who led the Cardinals with 12.0 sacks in 2025.

Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors since he refused to show up for the start of OTAs.