Latest Trade Proposal Asks Eagles to Pull the Plug on Draft Pick

Another trade idea for the Philadelphia Eagles has come across their table, and it’s an interesting one.

The Eagles have been well known for being really good at picking players in the NFL Draft. Some of them have become really good starters for them, but some could be used as trade bait.

Philly might have a chance to move on from one of their draft picks to help fix a glaring problem on the roster. It’s a trade that could be a win-win situation.

New Eagles Trade Idea Has 2025 Draft Pick Being Shipped Off South

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona shares five trade ideas that would work for the Eagles. One of those involved the team moving on from defensive tackle Ty Robinson. The Eagles would send Robinson to the Houston Texans in exchange for tight end Cade Stover.

“The Texans have depth at several positions that the Eagles could find enticing. Houston could also use some developmental depth along the interior of the defensive line. Eagles second-year interior defensive lineman Ty Robinson has had a quiet start to his NFL career in Philadelphia and could benefit from a change of scenery. While Robinson has reportedly recently shown flashes, he needs to keep it up. If Robinson remains quiet during the preseason, he could be sent to Houston in a deal that would land Texans third-year tight end Cade Stover in Philadelphia. The Texans have added multiple tight ends this offseason, including Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein. With Stover now battling for the TE4 role in Houston, it might make sense for him to get a fresh start in Philadelphia.”

Robinson was really a non-factor for the most part in his rookie season last year after being the Eagles’ fourth-round pick. He finished with 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass deflection in 11 games.

Stover is entering his third NFL season with the Texans, but has mostly been a backup. In two years, he has caught 27 passes for 209 yards and 1 touchdown.

Eagles Get Win-Win Situation With Ty Robinson-Cade Stover Trade

Robinson has great potential, and he’s had a strong training camp with the Eagles. He’s been thrown in with the starters at times.

Ultimately, Robinson is going to be lost in the shuffle again like last year. Byron Young would get more looks at defensive tackle, and Uar Bernard is going to develop into a great talent for the Eagles.

Stover can at least help the Eagles now with a problem they have. The tight end position behind Dallas Goedert has not been impressive. Johnny Mundt is a good blocking tight end, but rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers has not lived up to expectations so far for the Eagles.

Philly could lean on Stover to come in and be a solid backup for them. He’s played a lot of football and has a nice balance of blocking and catching from the tight end position.

The Eagles might want to consider this trade as it could help them in 2026. It would be a tough call to let Robinson go, though.