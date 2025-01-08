Eagles May Look to Trade Former 1st-Rounder After Season Ends

The Philadelphia Eagles’ current depth at quarterback is a nice security blanket — but it also presents certain strategic options.

Jalen Hurts is the team’s established starter — he’s not going anywhere. But both Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett are capable backups, and one or the other could attract interest from quarterback-needy teams next offseason. Trading either could net Philly a draft pick or two, so it might be worth looking into for general manager Howie Roseman and company.

McKee’s emergence in particular makes him an intriguing possibility. USA Today named several franchises that might express interest in acquiring McKee, including the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

But PHLY Sports’ Zach Berman believes the Eagles may shop Pickett instead. “Tanner McKee’s film from the last two weeks of the season and the preseason will be watched from QB-needy teams around the NFL this offseason,” Berman wrote on X, adding:

“If a team is not landing the QB they want in the draft, McKee will be 25 and makes <$3M total for the next two seasons. (My guess for the offseason: the Eagles shop Kenny Pickett and go with McKee as an inexpensive backup first the next two years.)”

Both Tanner McKee & Kenny Pickett Are Trade Candidates Heading Into Offseason

McKee in particular has opened some eyes in limited opportunities this season. In the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, he completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing potential as a possible NFL starter despite being QB3 for the bulk of his time in Philly.

“I just can’t see McKee being No. 3 again next year,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation wrote. “He’s too good. Heck, I don’t want to get too carried away, but I’m convinced he’ll be an NFL starter somewhere at some point.”

That’s not to say McKee has a chance to usurp Hurts, but by exploring potential trade opportunities for him, if an interested team were to offer multiple or a high draft picks, the Eagles should absolutely listen.

Pickett, a former first-round selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, could also be an attractive trade chip. He has 25 starts over his three seasons in the league, and he went 25-42 for 291 yards, two scores and a pick in his lone start for Philly this season.

Nick Sirianni on Eagles QBs: ‘Love That Room’

Regardless of what the Eagles decide to do, head coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled with what he’s seen from his QBs.

“We’re excited about Tanner and the player he is,” Sirianni said on January 5.

“I love our quarterback room, obviously starting with Jalen and all the great things Jalen has done this year to help us get to where we are right now. Kenny has had really good minutes and played a good game last week. Played a good game against Washington. Then Tanner doing what he did today and at the end of the Dallas week last week. … Love that room. Awesome job by Howie and his staff to get these guys. Great job by the players themselves by helping themselves develop into what they can be.”

McKee was asked if he had given any thought to the notion he may have played himself into a new job elsewhere.

“Not yet,” McKee said after his season finale victory. “Right now, I’m focusing on this season, today, and obviously making a deep run in the playoffs. So yeah, I haven’t really thought about that. I guess we’ll see, whenever that comes.”