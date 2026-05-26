Former Eagles Star Josh Sweat Gets Major Trade Update From Cardinals

Staring down a rebuild that could stretch through the end of the 2020s, there’s no good reason for the Arizona Cardinals not to listen to trade offers for all but a few players.

One of the players they are apparently listening to calls for is former Philadelphia Eagles star and edge rusher Josh Sweat, who has made his displeasure with playing for the Cardinals known by not showing up for OTAs.

“Sources: The Cardinals have received trade calls on Pro Bowl DE Josh Sweat,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Sweat had 12 sacks last season in his first year with Arizona and had a close relationship with Jonathan Gannon, whom the Cardinals moved on from.”

Sweat played the 1st 7 seasons of his career with the Eagles, leading them in sacks in his final season in 2024 as he spearheaded a defense that won the franchise its 2nd Super Bowl in the last decade.

Figuring Out Josh Sweat’s Trade Value

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox dove into what Sweat’s trade value might be just 1 year after he signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Cardinals, which could bring his career earnings to approximately $116 million.

In Knox’s model, Sweat would bring back a conditional 2027 4th-round pick that turns into a 3rd-round pick based on how Sweat performs.