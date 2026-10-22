The Baltimore Ravens are looking forward to soon rolling out their center acquisition, Cam Jurgens, from the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Eagles fielded calls for Jurgens well before the trade deadline, they found a deal they liked from the Ravens.

Philadelphia landed a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, in exchange for Jurgens.

As Jurgens gets healthier after dealing with a concussion during his final days with the Eagles, the veteran offensive lineman spoke with Baltimore media this week. He addressed his recovery and the switch from the Eagles to the Ravens.

Traded Eagles Champion Addressed Emotional Fresh Start With Ravens

“First of all, when you have a concussion, part of the effects are like your emotional regulation isn’t normal, and so like yeah, there are a lot of emotions with it,” Jurgens admitted on Wednesday, October 21.

“Just saying goodbye to a lot of friends and teammates that are there that you know I’ve grown so close to over the years. I’ve done a lot there, and it’s just with everything–transition is always tough. I mean, it’s crazy. I go in to tell him my concussion symptoms for the day, just thinking about heading home and relax, all of the sudden everything is changing. First thing’s first, I got to tell my fiance and tell my family and say goodbye to everybody. That chapter is over.”

Jurgens’ memories of playing for the Eagles are positive. The 27-year-old center was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft when he was coming out of Nebraska. Jurgens was selected to learn behind Jason Kelce.

Although Jurgens didn’t start right away, he took over for Kelce after the Eagles legend’s retirement. Jurgens did well, contributing to the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl season, which ended with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles stint ends on a shocking note, but Jurgens will get a chance to play a key role on a Ravens team that hopes to break through in the AFC.