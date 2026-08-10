Eagles Have Two Notable Players Who Could Be Traded: Report

Under the leadership of general manager Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles have never been shy of shaking up the roster.

During the 2026 NFL offseason, the Eagles underwent a good amount of change. One of the biggest moves of the entire offseason was the trade that sent star wide receiver A.J. Brown out of town to the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia is always busy in the NFL rumor mill. Even with training camp underway and preseason games right around the corner, the Eagles continue to be viewed as a team who could make more moves.

A new report from one Philadelphia insider suggests that two notable players could end up being trade candidates ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Eagles Reportedly Could Trade Two Players

The Athletic’s Zach Berman recently released a new column breaking down one thought on each defensive player for the Eagles. He noted that two players could be trade candidates.

In Berman’s mind, both cornerback Kelee Ringo and cornerback Jakorian Bennett could be on the trade block.

“Didn’t earn a starting job last year and is now a depth player and major special teams contributor. Ringo is in the last year of his contract and shouldn’t be ruled out as a trade possibility,” Berman wrote of Ringo.

As for Bennett, he wrote, “Bennett’s big opportunity came after training camp last summer, but he couldn’t earn a starting spot. In a similar position as Ringo — last year of his contract, potential trade chip if not a top reserve cornerback on the outside.”

These two names are worth keeping an eye on as final roster decisions come closer.

Taking a Closer Look at Both Kelee Ringo & Jakorian Bennett

Ringo, originally selected by the Eagles with the No. 105 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of potential. Last season, he played in all 17 regular season games and totaled 37 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes.

Bennett, on the other hand, was the No. 104 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in 11 games last season with Philadelphia, recording just seven tackles and a defended pass.

On the outside looking in, the Eagles have a very deep secondary. At cornerback, they signed Tariq Woolen in free agency and also have names like Jonathan Jones, Cooper DeJean, and Quinyon Mitchell.

Both Ringo and Bennett could be of interest to teams who have a need at the cornerback position. If Philadelphia can get a decent return for either player, Roseman would likely be open to the idea of making a move.