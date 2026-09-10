Eagles’ Unknown Defenders Are Ready to ‘Surprise People’ Entering 2026 Season

The Philadelphia Eagles roster has so much talent that it is surprising how many starters this team actually has.

All eyes are on the Eagles’ defense in 2026, as they are considered one of the top five units in the NFL. The usual suspects like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean are expected to have massive impacts on the team this season.

As for the breakout candidates, Jalyx Hunt and Jihaad Campbell have been very popular names to monitor. Two other defenders that no one in the league is talking about, though, could be just as good as those guys,

Two Philadelphia Eagles Backups Ready to Turn Heads in 2026

ESPN released an article on what the top NFL reporters are hearing from around the league as the 2026 season starts. Jeremy Fowler shared quick notes on who could become breakout stars no one is talking about. Fowler named two Eagles players.

“Watch for Byron Young and Ty Robinson become the next young Eagles defensive linemen to surprise people.”

Last year, Young started in one of the 17 games for the Eagles with Jalen Carter injured for part of the year. Young finished the season with 37 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in last year’s NFL Draft. He only played in 11 games, racking up 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass deflection.

Eagles Have Something Special in Byron Young & Ty Robinson

When the Eagles have a defensive line like Carter, Davis, and Moro Ojomo, it’s hard for Young and Robinson to play. Despite that, Young really impressed last season and earned his playing time.

As for Robinson, he’s been earning his stripes in training camp and the preseason this season. He racked up three sacks in the first two preseason games last month.

The Eagles face an impossible decision about how to rotate all these guys in the lineup. They have five legitimate defensive tackles that can play at a high level as starters.

One good thing about Robinson and Young, though, is that they make some future decisions easier on the franchise. Ojomo’s contract is up at the end of the year, and with Robinson playing well, the Eagles won’t have to spend big money on Ojomo to bring him back. They can just move Robinson up in the starting lineup in 2027.

The future is looking really good for the Eagles on the defensive line. Robinson and Young give the Eagles depth and youth when they could really use it on defense.