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Eagles’ Unknown Defenders Are Ready to ‘Surprise People’ Entering 2026 Season

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Ty Robinson
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 7: Ty Robinson #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes the quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles roster has so much talent that it is surprising how many starters this team actually has.

All eyes are on the Eagles’ defense in 2026, as they are considered one of the top five units in the NFL. The usual suspects like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean are expected to have massive impacts on the team this season.

As for the breakout candidates, Jalyx Hunt and Jihaad Campbell have been very popular names to monitor. Two other defenders that no one in the league is talking about, though, could be just as good as those guys,

Two Philadelphia Eagles Backups Ready to Turn Heads in 2026

Byron Young
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Byron Young #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ESPN released an article on what the top NFL reporters are hearing from around the league as the 2026 season starts. Jeremy Fowler shared quick notes on who could become breakout stars no one is talking about. Fowler named two Eagles players.

“Watch for Byron Young and Ty Robinson become the next young Eagles defensive linemen to surprise people.”

Last year, Young started in one of the 17 games for the Eagles with Jalen Carter injured for part of the year. Young finished the season with 37 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in last year’s NFL Draft. He only played in 11 games, racking up 5 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 pass deflection.

Eagles Have Something Special in Byron Young & Ty Robinson

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Andrew Raym #66 of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks Ty Robinson #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the Eagles have a defensive line like Carter, Davis, and Moro Ojomo, it’s hard for Young and Robinson to play. Despite that, Young really impressed last season and earned his playing time.

As for Robinson, he’s been earning his stripes in training camp and the preseason this season. He racked up three sacks in the first two preseason games last month.

The Eagles face an impossible decision about how to rotate all these guys in the lineup. They have five legitimate defensive tackles that can play at a high level as starters.

One good thing about Robinson and Young, though, is that they make some future decisions easier on the franchise. Ojomo’s contract is up at the end of the year, and with Robinson playing well, the Eagles won’t have to spend big money on Ojomo to bring him back. They can just move Robinson up in the starting lineup in 2027.

The future is looking really good for the Eagles on the defensive line. Robinson and Young give the Eagles depth and youth when they could really use it on defense.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles’ Unknown Defenders Are Ready to ‘Surprise People’ Entering 2026 Season

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