Eagles Roster ‘Bubble’ Player Ty Robinson Gets Telling Analysis

The NFL preseason is always crucial for a lot of players. It’s perform or expect to be cut time for a lot of prospects. That could be the case for Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Ty Robinson entering the 2026 exhibition season.

On the eve of the team’s preseason opener, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski named Robinson one of the team’s roster “bubble players.” However, Kempski ranked each Eagles bubble player and placed Robinson at No. 1.

The Eagles insider sees the second-year defensive lineman making the cut.

“Robinson had a bad rookie season and he began camp getting reps with the developmental players, but he has steadily gotten more meaningful reps, and has gotten better as camp has progressed,” wrote Kempski. “He’s also just a second-year player and a high fourth-round pick at that, even if he was an older prospect when he entered the NFL.

“The Eagles are not going to give up on him this soon, especially with questionable iDL depth beyond the top four guys. He will very likely be on the roster.”

Philadelphia selected Robinson at No. 111 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. That made Robinson an early fourth-round pick on Day 3.

In his rookie season, Robinson registered five combined tackles. He also had one pass defense.

Will Ty Robinson Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?

Day 3 selections usually aren’t guaranteed much. Robinson, though, faced higher expectations than most fourth-rounders. He went off the board early in the round and broke out with an impressive senior season at Nebraska in 2024.

But Robinson didn’t play much. He averaged fewer than 10 defensive snaps per game. The defensive lineman also played just 34 special teams snaps in 11 games.

Robinson will have to earn more playing time. Otherwise, he probably isn’t worth stashing on the bench.

The second-year defender, though, is already doing that according to Kempski. He will get a crack at the Baltimore Ravens in a game setting Saturday night during Week 1 of the preseason.

Eagles Defensive Line Depth Entering 2026 Preseason

The Eagles have been notorious for possessing deep defensive line units over recent years. That’s part of why Philadelphia drafted Robinson in the fourth round despite already having two stellar interior defensive linemen in Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

But that situation is two-fold. Adding more depth does mean a Day 3 pick, such as Robinson, will have a tougher road to playing time.

Kempski, though, sounded very confident that the Nebraska product will make the 53-man roster. If he does, he will provide depth behind Davis and Carter.

Robinson is competing with several other defensive tackles for that aforementioned roster spot — Car Bernard, David Blay, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Zion Wilson and Byron Young.

On the team’s first depth chart, Robinson, Young and Hall were Philadelphia’s second-team defensive tackles. Meanwhile, Carter, Davis and Ojomo were the first-team defensive tackles.

It’s important to note, though, that keeping six defensive tackles probably isn’t very realistic.

Robinson spent six years at Nebraska from 2019-24. In 60 career games, he registered 26.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 12 pass defenses and one forced fumble.