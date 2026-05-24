Eagles’ ‘Vanilla Gorilla’ Facing Uphill Battle in Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio know how to draft and develop interior defensive linemen.

They have 2 of the best in the NFL on the roster right now in former 1st round picks Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Former 3rd-round pick Milton Williams left for a 4-year, $104 million free-agent contract with the New England Patriots after helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Yet another, former 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo, is likely in line for his own massive free-agent deal following the 2026 season.

Now, waiting in the wings is 2025 6th-round pick Ty Robinson — aka the “Vanilla Gorilla” — a player Inside the Iggles’ Anthony Miller believes has a chance to make a huge impression in OTAs, even if it doesn’t result in playing time right off the bat.

“Last year at OTAs, Robinson made a lot of noise with how massive and strong he looked, but ultimately did not play nearly as much as Eagles fans thought he might,” Miller wrote. “It might be the same in 2026 for him as the main three defensive tackles in Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo are back again. Robinson could have a chance to explode at OTAs and show Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio that he needs to be more active and in the rotation this season.”

Vanilla Gorilla Created Buzz in 2025 Preseason

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro singled out Robinson, 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, as a player who might be able to step in and fill the void on the defensive front left by Josh Sweat and Williams in free agency following the Super Bowl season — 1 of many predictions that saw Robinson earning playing time.

He ended up playing in just 11 regular-season games, with just 5 tackles, no sacks and no TFL.

“One of the most significant talking points we’ve heard all offseason is the number of players lost from the defensive roster,” USA Today’s Geoffrey A Knox wrote in June 2025. “Frankly, that take seems overstated … Robinson’s NCAA career ended with 134 tackles, including 27 for loss. He also racked up a dozen sacks and 12 pass breakups. He earned Third-team All-Big Ten honors in his swan song with the Cornhuskers last season.”

Finished College Career With Dominant Season

Robinson capped his college career at Nebraska with a breakout season in 2024, finishing with career highs in tackles (37), sacks (7.0), TFL (13), and pass deflections (4) on his way to All-Big Ten honors.

He doubled down on his big year with a bravura performance at the NFL scouting combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds and had slimmed down considerably from his previous playing weight of 310 pounds.

“Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half … Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come.”