The Philadelphia Eagles‘ social media team is catching this week. In an attempt to highlight the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, a video of Jalen Hurts throwing an interception in practice went on display for thousands of football fans to see.

To no surprise, NFL fans are roasting the Eagles for their decision to have a Jalen Hurts interception on their main page for well over 2 million people to view.

Eagles Under Fire For Posting Jalen Hurts Interception On Social Media

“Why would you post this? If you are going to post an interception, get another angle. You have hosts on the flagship station that are going to to push this narrative. Whoever is running the social media accounts need to have their head examined. If I was the coach, I would be livid,” Eagles fan Brett Holcomb wrote on X.

“Posting your qb1 interceptions is wild ngl,” SixGDB added.

“Admin setting us up for slander lmaoo,” Dizzy_3D said.

“Did the Eagles official account just subtweet Jalen Hurts,” Ryan Paganetti added.

In all fairness to Hurts, Quinyon Mitchell is one of the best cornerbacks in the game and is still developing. After his second NFL season in 2025, Mitchell was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Mitchell has reportedly been having another strong training camp, and the team simply wants to make that clear in this clip. As he’s known for having a hard time coming up with interceptions, despite having lockdown coverage, the Eagles’ social team is teasing an unlocked element to Mitchell’s game. He runs with the starters, so that comes at the cost of putting a Hurts pick on display.

No Big Deal?

The Eagles are certainly catching more heat than anything, but some fans and radio hosts aren’t overreacting.

“No QB has ever had an interception free season. To me, iron SHARPENS iron. Go Birds 🦅,” Leo Arcanum wrote on X.

“1. It’s preseason. Every QB throws INT’s. 2. At least show it from Q’s viewpoint not your QB. 3. The ‘Right on Q’ has a double meaning the media team clearly didn’t fully think through,” Tyler Tougeron said.

“Allowed to make mistakes in practice. #NonStory #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly,” 94WIP’s Hunter Broday said.

Despite all of the success that Jalen Hurts has had in an Eagles uniform, he still finds himself on the hot seat with NFL fans often.

The Eagles surely didn’t do their franchise quarterback any favors with this clip going viral. Fortunately, Hurts has been able to block out and overcome the criticism over the years.