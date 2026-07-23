Undrafted Eagles Rookie Predicted to Crack Starting Lineup

If we learned anything from the rookie season of Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker and 2025 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell, it’s that he doesn’t exactly have a stronghold on the starting position.

We learned that when Nakobe Dean came back after missing the 1st 7 games of the regular season — he was rehabbing a torn patellar tendon — and snagged Campbell’s starting spot in the 1st 2 weeks.

That means blood in the water, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks an undrafted rookie could step in and take Campbell’s spot — 6-foot-3, 226-pound former Alabama star Deontae Lawson.

“The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have an especially easy roster for an undrafted rookie to crack,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “But when a player has good length and athleticism at a position of need, it makes the path easier. That’s the case with linebacker Deontae Lawson in Philadelphia … the 6’3″, 226-pounder doesn’t just have a real shot to make the team. He could start at some point in his rookie season. Starting in 2026 is obviously the best-case scenario. But all Lawson needs to do is work his way to fourth on the depth chart at off-ball linebacker. Lawson does that, he’ll stick.”

By the end of the season, Campbell was relegated to the sideline and was only on the field for 1 defensive play in a 23-19 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now, in 2026, that position is Campbell’s to lose after Dean left for a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lawson could be the 1 he loses it to.

Deontae Lawson Trending Toward Roster Spot

Lawson has been a popular pick to go from UDFA to roster spot — a huge leap on any NFL team — since he signed in April.

In May, Davenport singled out Lawson as the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agent, continuing the accolades heaped on the 6-foot-3, 226-pound former Alabama star following the disappointment of not hearing his name called in the draft.

“Despite being a two-time captain and second-team All-SEC performer at Alabama, a fairly lengthy injury history caused linebacker Deontae Lawson to go undrafted this year,” Davenport wrote on May 25. ” … The Eagles are set where the starters at inside linebacker are concerned with veteran Zack Baun and youngster Jihaad Campbell. But the team’s depth at the position could use a boost, and a healthy Lawson has the experience and athleticism to at the very least carve out a reserve and special teams role in Philly.”

Deontae Lawson Predicted as Day 3 Pick

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Lawson as a 6th- or 7th-round pick on Day 3.

Lawson was a 3-year starter for the Crimson Tide and a 2-time All-SEC pick. He was also a 2-time team captain.

“Lawson is twitchy and covers ground quickly when scraping to the football or knifing inside to disrupt as a run blitzer,” Zierlein wrote. “His quick flow and pursuit is countered by a lack of play recognition/patience that can place him in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s much better at slipping blocks than he is at taking them on. He has the reactive agility to become an above-average open-field finisher, but his wrap-and-drive fundamentals run hot and cold. Lawson’s athleticism shows up in man coverage and when expanding his zone influence. He projects as a run-and-chase Will linebacker with three-down potential but a limited ceiling.”