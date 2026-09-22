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Eagles Unlikely To Face NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart During 2026 NFL Season

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Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 15: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants warms up prior to a pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium on August 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Another NFC East quarterback has been hit with an unfortunate setback during the NFL’s second week of action.

As the New York Giants faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the young quarterback Jaxson Dart went out with a suspected knee injury.

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants after a pass during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on September 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Although Dart remained on the sideline in uniform, reportedly begging to return to action, the Giants ruled him out for the rest of the game. They made the right call.

While the Giants haven’t confirmed any specific diagnosis, the belief is that the team will miss Dart for a while–potentially the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The Latest On Jaxson Dart

“An MRI on Giants QB Jaxson Dart revealed a knee injury more severe than anticipated, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s out an extended period of time, possibly the season,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

“John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen expressed optimism it wouldn’t be a major injury for Jaxson Dart, who tried to talk his way back into the game. The MRI told a different story,” he added.

When Will The Eagles Face The NY Giants?

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
GettyJaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants walks back to the locker room after being injured in a play against Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles won’t take on the Giants until Week 9, which takes place on November 8 at home.

While we’re still a long way from then, Dart has a strong chance of missing the action against his NFC East rival.

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants directs his team during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After that initial game in Philly, the second and final chance the Eagles will take on the Giants during the regular season comes in Week 18, on January 10. By then, the division could be decided.

New York Giants v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants reacts during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When the Eagles next face the Giants, they have a good chance of taking on an offense that is starting Jameis Winston. He started against the Eagles just twice in his career. Winston has posted a 1-1 record against Philadelphia, winning one game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015–and losing one with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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