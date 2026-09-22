Eagles Unlikely To Face NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart During 2026 NFL Season

Another NFC East quarterback has been hit with an unfortunate setback during the NFL’s second week of action.

As the New York Giants faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, the young quarterback Jaxson Dart went out with a suspected knee injury.

Although Dart remained on the sideline in uniform, reportedly begging to return to action, the Giants ruled him out for the rest of the game. They made the right call.

While the Giants haven’t confirmed any specific diagnosis, the belief is that the team will miss Dart for a while–potentially the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The Latest On Jaxson Dart

“An MRI on Giants QB Jaxson Dart revealed a knee injury more severe than anticipated, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’s out an extended period of time, possibly the season,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

“John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen expressed optimism it wouldn’t be a major injury for Jaxson Dart, who tried to talk his way back into the game. The MRI told a different story,” he added.

When Will The Eagles Face The NY Giants?

The Eagles won’t take on the Giants until Week 9, which takes place on November 8 at home.

While we’re still a long way from then, Dart has a strong chance of missing the action against his NFC East rival.

After that initial game in Philly, the second and final chance the Eagles will take on the Giants during the regular season comes in Week 18, on January 10. By then, the division could be decided.

When the Eagles next face the Giants, they have a good chance of taking on an offense that is starting Jameis Winston. He started against the Eagles just twice in his career. Winston has posted a 1-1 record against Philadelphia, winning one game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015–and losing one with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.